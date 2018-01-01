Ancaster Avalanche stars shine bright in Top Prospects Games

The Ancaster Avalanche — both the young players on the ice and the staff and volunteers off the ice — certainly came through when given the chance to showcase themselves at the GOJHL’s Top Prospects Games at Morgan Firestone Arena on Dec. 28.
With dozens of scouts and college recruiters among the few hundred spectators, Avalanche sniper Liam Van Loon and goaltender Ryan Dugas helped spark Team Pietrangelo to a 6-2 win over Team Ludzik in the Future Stars Game featuring the league’s top 16-year-old players.
Goaltender Tanner Sheppard then stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first period of the Top Prospects Game of 17 and 18-year-olds in helping Avalanche teammates Ben Woodhouse and Dirk Stadig skate to a 5-2 win.
Van Loon, the Avalanche’s top scorer and the GOJHL’s leading 16-year-old with 21 goals and 37 points, scored a highlight-reel goal in the Future Stars Game, intercepting a clearing pass and burying a low shot on a quick release from the top of the faceoff circle.
“This game was awesome, it was an honour to play in it,” said Van Loon, a third-round draft pick of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs last spring. “It was awesome to be around some of the best 16-year-olds in this league and in Ontario, really.”
Matthew Riva, with two, Liam Whittaker, Emmet Pierce and player of the game Dalton Bancroft also scored for Team Pietrangelo, while Aaron Jamieson had a game-high three points, all assists. Mason Howard and Aiden McLeod scored for Team Ludzik.
Dugas, a fourth-round pick by the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs last spring, shared the win with Noah Fortuna of the Niagara Falls Canucks.
“The main thing about this game was to go out and have fun and give the fans a show,” said Dugas. “As nice as it was to play against guys my age and catch up with guys I’ve played with before, the main thing was to put a show on and have fun.”
In the Top Prospects Game, Team 1 earned a 5-2 win over Team 2 on goals from Curtis Abbott, Bobby Harrison, Owen Lane, Jaleel Adams and Kaleb Pearson. Zach Cameron and Jayden Fetter scored for Team 2.
For the Avalanche and the rest of the GOJHL, the focus now turns to the regular season stretch run and playoffs. The Avalanche (24-7-1) have surged into second place in the Golden Horsheshoe Conference, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak.
Both Van Loon and Dugas could be off to bigger and better things next season, but the focus now is on finishing strong with the Avalanche.
Van Loon has already been called up for two OHL games with the Bulldogs this season and hopes to continue refining his game in the GOJHL.
“I feel like I’m on the right track, but it’s something you don’t think about right now,” he said of a potential future in the OHL. “I’m part of the Ancaster Avalanche right now and I don’t want to think too much about the future. I just want to do my thing here and show everyone what I have.
“Coming from London, I didn’t really know what to expect coming to a new city and a different atmosphere. I’ve had nothing but the best experience so far. I can’t wait to keep things going with the boys and hopefully take it far into the playoffs.”
Dugas, who is among the GOJHL leaders with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, is proud of what he has accomplished so far in making the adjustment to junior hockey, but he is eager for more.
“I think I’m more prepared for the next level than I ever have been,” Dugas said. “I’m getting used to playing with older guys and the new routines involved in preparing for games. One of the best things that has happened to me is getting to play here in Ancaster.”
The Avalanche return to action on Jan. 6, when they host the Welland Jr. Canadians (12-17-4) at 7:30 p.m. at Morgan Firestone Arena.
The Ancaster Avalanche — both the young players on the ice and the staff and volunteers off the ice — certainly came through when given the chance to showcase themselves at the GOJHL’s Top Prospects Games at Morgan Firestone Arena on Dec. 28.
With dozens of scouts and college recruiters among the few hundred spectators, Avalanche sniper Liam Van Loon and goaltender Ryan Dugas helped spark Team Pietrangelo to a 6-2 win over Team Ludzik in the Future Stars Game featuring the league’s top 16-year-old players.
Goaltender Tanner Sheppard then stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first period of the Top Prospects Game of 17 and 18-year-olds in helping Avalanche teammates Ben Woodhouse and Dirk Stadig skate to a 5-2 win.
Van Loon, the Avalanche’s top scorer and the GOJHL’s leading 16-year-old with 21 goals and 37 points, scored a highlight-reel goal in the Future Stars Game, intercepting a clearing pass and burying a low shot on a quick release from the top of the faceoff circle.
“This game was awesome, it was an honour to play in it,” said Van Loon, a third-round draft pick of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs last spring. “It was awesome to be around some of the best 16-year-olds in this league and in Ontario, really.”
Matthew Riva, with two, Liam Whittaker, Emmet Pierce and player of the game Dalton Bancroft also scored for Team Pietrangelo, while Aaron Jamieson had a game-high three points, all assists. Mason Howard and Aiden McLeod scored for Team Ludzik.
Dugas, a fourth-round pick by the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs last spring, shared the win with Noah Fortuna of the Niagara Falls Canucks.
“The main thing about this game was to go out and have fun and give the fans a show,” said Dugas. “As nice as it was to play against guys my age and catch up with guys I’ve played with before, the main thing was to put a show on and have fun.”
In the Top Prospects Game, Team 1 earned a 5-2 win over Team 2 on goals from Curtis Abbott, Bobby Harrison, Owen Lane, Jaleel Adams and Kaleb Pearson. Zach Cameron and Jayden Fetter scored for Team 2.
For the Avalanche and the rest of the GOJHL, the focus now turns to the regular season stretch run and playoffs. The Avalanche (24-7-1) have surged into second place in the Golden Horsheshoe Conference, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak.
Both Van Loon and Dugas could be off to bigger and better things next season, but the focus now is on finishing strong with the Avalanche.
Van Loon has already been called up for two OHL games with the Bulldogs this season and hopes to continue refining his game in the GOJHL.
“I feel like I’m on the right track, but it’s something you don’t think about right now,” he said of a potential future in the OHL. “I’m part of the Ancaster Avalanche right now and I don’t want to think too much about the future. I just want to do my thing here and show everyone what I have.
“Coming from London, I didn’t really know what to expect coming to a new city and a different atmosphere. I’ve had nothing but the best experience so far. I can’t wait to keep things going with the boys and hopefully take it far into the playoffs.”
Dugas, who is among the GOJHL leaders with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, is proud of what he has accomplished so far in making the adjustment to junior hockey, but he is eager for more.
“I think I’m more prepared for the next level than I ever have been,” Dugas said. “I’m getting used to playing with older guys and the new routines involved in preparing for games. One of the best things that has happened to me is getting to play here in Ancaster.”
The Avalanche return to action on Jan. 6, when they host the Welland Jr. Canadians (12-17-4) at 7:30 p.m. at Morgan Firestone Arena.
The Ancaster Avalanche — both the young players on the ice and the staff and volunteers off the ice — certainly came through when given the chance to showcase themselves at the GOJHL’s Top Prospects Games at Morgan Firestone Arena on Dec. 28.
With dozens of scouts and college recruiters among the few hundred spectators, Avalanche sniper Liam Van Loon and goaltender Ryan Dugas helped spark Team Pietrangelo to a 6-2 win over Team Ludzik in the Future Stars Game featuring the league’s top 16-year-old players.
Goaltender Tanner Sheppard then stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first period of the Top Prospects Game of 17 and 18-year-olds in helping Avalanche teammates Ben Woodhouse and Dirk Stadig skate to a 5-2 win.
Van Loon, the Avalanche’s top scorer and the GOJHL’s leading 16-year-old with 21 goals and 37 points, scored a highlight-reel goal in the Future Stars Game, intercepting a clearing pass and burying a low shot on a quick release from the top of the faceoff circle.
“This game was awesome, it was an honour to play in it,” said Van Loon, a third-round draft pick of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs last spring. “It was awesome to be around some of the best 16-year-olds in this league and in Ontario, really.”
Matthew Riva, with two, Liam Whittaker, Emmet Pierce and player of the game Dalton Bancroft also scored for Team Pietrangelo, while Aaron Jamieson had a game-high three points, all assists. Mason Howard and Aiden McLeod scored for Team Ludzik.
Dugas, a fourth-round pick by the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs last spring, shared the win with Noah Fortuna of the Niagara Falls Canucks.
“The main thing about this game was to go out and have fun and give the fans a show,” said Dugas. “As nice as it was to play against guys my age and catch up with guys I’ve played with before, the main thing was to put a show on and have fun.”
In the Top Prospects Game, Team 1 earned a 5-2 win over Team 2 on goals from Curtis Abbott, Bobby Harrison, Owen Lane, Jaleel Adams and Kaleb Pearson. Zach Cameron and Jayden Fetter scored for Team 2.
For the Avalanche and the rest of the GOJHL, the focus now turns to the regular season stretch run and playoffs. The Avalanche (24-7-1) have surged into second place in the Golden Horsheshoe Conference, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak.
Both Van Loon and Dugas could be off to bigger and better things next season, but the focus now is on finishing strong with the Avalanche.
Van Loon has already been called up for two OHL games with the Bulldogs this season and hopes to continue refining his game in the GOJHL.
“I feel like I’m on the right track, but it’s something you don’t think about right now,” he said of a potential future in the OHL. “I’m part of the Ancaster Avalanche right now and I don’t want to think too much about the future. I just want to do my thing here and show everyone what I have.
“Coming from London, I didn’t really know what to expect coming to a new city and a different atmosphere. I’ve had nothing but the best experience so far. I can’t wait to keep things going with the boys and hopefully take it far into the playoffs.”
Dugas, who is among the GOJHL leaders with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, is proud of what he has accomplished so far in making the adjustment to junior hockey, but he is eager for more.
“I think I’m more prepared for the next level than I ever have been,” Dugas said. “I’m getting used to playing with older guys and the new routines involved in preparing for games. One of the best things that has happened to me is getting to play here in Ancaster.”
The Avalanche return to action on Jan. 6, when they host the Welland Jr. Canadians (12-17-4) at 7:30 p.m. at Morgan Firestone Arena.