Ancaster Avalanche stars shine bright in Top Prospects Games

Both Van Loon and Dugas could be off to bigger and better things next season, but the focus now is on finishing strong with the Avalanche.

Van Loon has already been called up for two OHL games with the Bulldogs this season and hopes to continue refining his game in the GOJHL.

“I feel like I’m on the right track, but it’s something you don’t think about right now,” he said of a potential future in the OHL. “I’m part of the Ancaster Avalanche right now and I don’t want to think too much about the future. I just want to do my thing here and show everyone what I have.

“Coming from London, I didn’t really know what to expect coming to a new city and a different atmosphere. I’ve had nothing but the best experience so far. I can’t wait to keep things going with the boys and hopefully take it far into the playoffs.”

Dugas, who is among the GOJHL leaders with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, is proud of what he has accomplished so far in making the adjustment to junior hockey, but he is eager for more.

“I think I’m more prepared for the next level than I ever have been,” Dugas said. “I’m getting used to playing with older guys and the new routines involved in preparing for games. One of the best things that has happened to me is getting to play here in Ancaster.”

The Avalanche return to action on Jan. 6, when they host the Welland Jr. Canadians (12-17-4) at 7:30 p.m. at Morgan Firestone Arena.