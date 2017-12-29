Dundas Blues end 2017 with a win

Jordie Morgan scored twice, while Zac Plumb and Ray Thompson each added a goal and two assists, as the Dundas Blues closed 2017 with a 7-4 win over Niagara, on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Dundas ended the calendar year in third place of the South Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with a record of 17 wins, 14 losses and two ties. The Blues were three points ahead of fourth-place Port Dover, 17 points behind second-place Grimsby Peach Kings and 21 points behind division-leading Glanbrook Rangers.

The regular season continues on Thursday, Jan. 4 when Dundas hosts Simcoe at Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive. Dundas travels to Port Dover on Sunday, Jan. 7.

One night after handing Glanbrook its second loss of the season on Dec. 21, the Blues travelled to Grimsby to meet the division's other dominating team.

But Dundas couldn't get its offence going against the Peach Kings. After a scoreless first, in which Dundas goalie Jake Flemming stopped 11 shots and the Blues put seven pucks on net, Grimsby exploded in the second period.

The Peach Kings scored three unanswered goals and had 20 shots on net. Dundas managed just 20 shots the whole game, while Flemming made 40 saves in the 3-0 loss.

After six days off over Christmas, Dundas' offence reappeared against Niagara.

Niagara took a 2-0 lead in the first period, then it was all Dundas. Jamieson Buck and Stephen Bell scored to tie it up heading into the second frame.

Dundas scored four unanswered goals in the middle period — two from Morgan and one each from Thompson and Danny Attridge. Connor Pilon picked up two assists in the period.

Niagara closed the gap to 6-4 with eight minutes left in the third period with a short-handed goal and a power-play goal. Plumb found the net on a Dundas power play with just over five minutes left.

