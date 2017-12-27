Local minor hockey associations trying to solve boundary challenges

Huskies general manager Mike Spadafora said the effort to move a few players, giving them a chance to play and saving the Flamborough team, took four people — representatives of the two oversight bodies and the two local associations — and more than 25 emails back-and-forth to finally get it done.

“People started talking,” Spadafora said.

Almost a year and a half ago, the Hamilton Hockey Forum was born. All the associations wanted to allow that kind of movement on a more regular basis, without the big struggle and bureaucratic roadblocks. But the individual associations all said they haven’t made any progress with the OMHA. They say their pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears, so far.

A meeting has been set for Jan. 6, apparently including the OMHA, Alliance and local minor hockey associations, to discuss challenges facing local minor hockey.

In response to an emailed list of questions, OMHA executive director Ian Taylor issued a statement through a spokesperson.

“We have been actively meeting with all OMHA centres within the city of Hamilton to better understand the challenges they are facing,” Taylor said. “Through this process, we have been working in conjunction with Alliance Hockey, the Ontario Hockey Federation and the City of Hamilton in how we can best address these challenges collectively.”

But the local associations say their calls for changes have gone unanswered. Most are still waiting for any response to their various applications. They also don’t understand what took so long to set up the January meeting.

“We’re trying to ensure access to hockey,” said Flamborough minor hockey president Dr. Ed Finoro. He described existing OMHA boundary and residency rules in Hamilton as “a cave drawing” and in need of being updated to reflect the reality of the city and its minor hockey programs.

“It’s for the sake of the kids,” he said.

Spadafora said the new frustration is that once the associations started talking and finding solutions, they face roadblocks.

“The worst part is, when you try to make it better, you are not allowed. That’s where we are now,” he said.

The individual associations all want the boundary issues addressed before April 1, 2018, in time for mid-April tryouts for next season’s teams.