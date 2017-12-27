Dundas Real McCoys narrow the gap on third

Dundas Real McCoys gave their president and general manager Don Robertson and coach Ron Bernacci the best Christmas gift they’ve had in recent years as they broke a two-game losing streak last Friday.

The McCoys overcame a two-goal deficit that night, to earn a 6-5 win over their arch rivals, the Brantford Blast in Allan Cup Hockey Action last Friday night. Dundas scored four consecutive goals to erase a 3-1 deficit en route to the victory on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Santa Claus was in attendance to see players from the Flamborough Falcons Girls Hockey Association retrieve a myriad of Teddy Bears from the ice and walkway behind the players’ benches after the McCoys opening goal of the game by Ben Skinner. The Teddy Bears that were collected were donated by the McCoys to the CHML Children’s Fund and the Christmas Tree of Hope.

“We had strong efforts from the net out, last Friday. The win came from the players’ acceptance and execution of their assignments,” said coach Ron Bernacci. “We still have a few areas that we need to clean up. Overall, we are very happy with the overall team effort.”

The next action for Dundas is Friday (Dec. 29) against the Stoney Creek Generals at 8 p.m. Harry Howell Arena is situated just west of Clappison’s Corners at the junction of Highways 6 and 5 in Flamborough.

The Real McCoys Food Drive in aid of Flamborough Food Bank of Carlisle is in full swing with donation barrels in the arena until the end of December. Any child, 13 or under, who brings a non-perishable food donation to a game will be admitted free of charge.

Phil Brewer led Dundas with two goals and an assist. Brewer is fourth in ACH scoring with 12 goals and seven assists. Ben Skinner added two more goals, while Matt Foy and Dan Lapointe added a goal and an assist each. Jake Goldberg and Jake Guindon assisted on two goals apiece.

Brantford replied with a pair of goals by Jason Williams and single goals by Dave Russell, Derek Medeiros, and Dustin Alcock. Charlie Stephens set up three scoring plays, and Paul McIlveen assisted on two more.



