Siek stands tall to lead Sailors in win over Shamrocks

“We’re playing much better right now,” he said. “We had a players-only meeting a few weeks ago. We told ourselves to just focus on your job. Since then we are 8-2 or something like that. So it’s been working.”

As far as his job, it’s just stopping the puck and being a leader where he can, while splitting the duties with Hawkins.

“It’s funny because we’ve played against each other in the past,” Siek said of Hawkins. “Now we’re here and working together. It’s fun because we can push one another. You’re always rooting for the other guy, even though you’d like to be the guy. We’re doing a great job of pushing each other. And that’s helping the team.”

While Siek and Hawkins have turned into a formidable tandem, the Shamrocks started newcomer Justin Faux. The Shamrocks acquired Faux and defencemen Tyler McKenzie from the Burford Bulldogs.

“We’re excited to have Justin on the team,” Shamrocks coach Matt Doyle said. “It really adds to the depth at the one position we can count on.”

The Shamrocks now have two of the top-four save leaders in the entire PJHL, with Faux in second (635) and Gavin McLeod in fourth (607).

Doyle said what is in front of the goalies is still a work in progress.

“It’s coming. You can see it every game,” Doyle said. “We’re right there with every team. You can feel things coming together for this young group.”

ICE CHIPS: Earlier in the week, the Sailors lost 4-3 on the road to the Dundas Blues, before beating the Dunnville Mudcats 6-2. Eric Mueller, Scanlin and Brent Mio scored in the loss. In Dunnville, Mueller led the way with three goals, while McQuhae, Ashton Mikasko and Jordan Land each added a goal. The Sailors now host the Grimsby Peach Kings on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Shamrocks had a busy week. Last Tuesday (Nov. 14) they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Hagersville Hawks, before losing 6-2 to the Niagara Riverhawks last Thursday on the road. Last Friday (Nov. 17) they dropped a 8-1 decision to the Peach Kings. The Shamrocks are now 2-19-1-2 and sit in last place in the PJHL’s Bloomfield Division. On Wednesday they were on the road against the first-place Glanbrook Rangers, before hosting the Hawks this coming Sunday at 7:30 p.m. In PJHL Doherty Division action on Saturday, the Delhi Travellers drop to 0-20 with a 4-1 loss to the Burford Bulldogs. Jared Misener scored the lone goal. This Friday they are in Tavistock to take on the Braves, before playing the Norwich Merchants on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the road.