Mohawk women volleyballers win up north

“The boys struggled out of the gate, but they dug deep and took three straight,” said Mohawk head coach Steve Stone. “It was a team effort and the rookies showed up well. Michael Lefebour had three aces and three kills in one set which is very efficient.”

And it was more of the same at Cambrian the following afternoon, as the Mountaineers swept the Golden Shield 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.

The victory left the Mountaineers with a 3-3 record.

Elijah Lopez played extremely well finishing the afternoon with seven kills, hitting at 60 percent efficiency, plus two aces and three digs.

The team welcomed back Zach Blackie, who ran a good offence and finished the afternoon with 32 assists, four digs and three aces.

“The team responded well right off the start and never turned back,” said Stone. “It’s always nice to walk away with two wins from a weekend like this.”

Humber outgunned Mohawk 30-9 in the first quarter, en route to a 92-63 win in OCAA women's basketball in Etobicoke on Nov. 16.

Last year's OCAA female athlete-of the-year, Ceejay Nofuente, led Humber and all scorers with 26 points.

Jahnae Gyles had 19, as the Hawks improved to 7-0 and the Mountaineers fell to 6-1.

Stef Hrymak had 16 points, three assists and three steals for Mohawk.

Shanien O'Neill had 11 points and four rebounds, while Abby Heron contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Humber has beaten Mohawk in the OCAA gold medal game the last three seasons.

“We were outclassed tonight,” said Mohawk head coach Kevin Duffy. “They beat us in every facet of the game.”

Kenny Ejim had 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Humber Hawks to an 85-51 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers in OCAA men’s basketball at Humber College last Thursday.

CJ Bennett and Stefan Grusic each had 13 points for the Hawks, now 6-1.

Jordan Martin 14 points for the Mountaineers, now 2-5. Adrian Achowna had nine points and 12 rebounds and Jon Dulmage also scored nine and Braedon Lenters had six points.

The Mountaineers continue to struggle personnel-wise. Lamar Barr, Emmanuel Mukuna and Roman Calero were all unavailable for the game.

Mohawk women fared very well in the Fanshawe Invitational Badminton Tournament, November 17-19 in London.

Victoria Duong and Cassy Wilkinson won the B flight women’s doubles and Duong captured the C flight women’s singles.

“Both the team and the coaches are very proud of these two young ladies,” said Mohawk head coach Tony Leite. “When competition got tough, they just fired back and finished the rally with a win. It was a well-attended tournament with great athletes from all corners of Ontario.”

Leite said the team is looking to improve.

“We are looking forward to preparing for the regional tournament, in early February,” said the coach.