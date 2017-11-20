Dundas Blues split pair of one-goal games

Dundas Blues junior hockey club split a pair of one-goal games last week, holding on to fourth place.

The Blues sit three points back of third-place Port Dover in the Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, 12 points back of second-place Grimsby and 17 points back of division-leading Glanbrook.

Last Thursday against Port Dover, Dundas took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Brendan Waterhouse found the net, assisted by Stephen Bell and Scott McLaren. The one-goal lead stood until half way through the second period when Port Dover went up 2-1 on a couple of unanswered goals.

McLaren and Waterhouse teamed up again early in the third, this time resulting in a McLaren goal and Waterhouse assist to tie the game 2-2. Blues leading scorer Jamieson Buck gave Dundas a 3-2 lead with an unassisted goal. Port Dover tied it up again.

Liam Donnelly netted the winner, with help from Waterhouse, for his third point of the night.

Dundas goalie Jake Flemming held on for the nine remaining minutes, as the Blues completed the one-goal win. Flemming stopped six of seven Port Dover shots in the final period, and 28 of 31 for the game.

Port Dover managed to gain a point on Dundas in the standings, with two subsequent wins on the weekend while Dundas lost to Niagara on Saturday (Nov. 18). Niagara built a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the first period.

Dundas followed with three straight goals in each period, from Waterhouse, Will Beeton and Chris Cudek, to tie the game 3-3 by the middle of the third period. Donnelly, Buck (2), Danny Attridge and Ray Thompson all contributed assists in the three-goal comeback.

Niagara netted the winner on a power play with less than nine minutes to play.

The Blues host Hagersville at Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive in Dundas at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Dundas then hosts Dunnville at Chedoke (91 Chedmac Dr.) on Sunday, Nov. 26.