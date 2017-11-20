Dundas Valley girls basketball opens provincial championship Thursday

Dundas Valley Secondary School's senior girls basketball team clinched a spot at this week’s AA Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations provincial championship tournament with two strong wins at the Southern Ontario Secondary School Association finals in St. Catharines, last Thursday (Nov. 16).

Monday morning, provincial tournament organizers announced Dundas Valley is seeded sixth out of 18 teams competing for the Ontario title. The Gryphons will meet 16th-ranked Holy Trinity Secondary School, of Courtice, in the first round of the tournament, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 at Huntsville High School. All games will be live streamed through www.ofsaa.on.ca/girls-aa-basketball.

Last Thursday morning, Dundas Valley beat McKinnon Park of Caledonia 50-18 in a semifinal match to advance to the final — and a showdown for the Southern Ontario athletic conference's single spot at the AA provincial championships.

Jenna Button scored 27 points in the final, including 11 points in the second quarter alone, and Julia Sylvester scored 15 as the Gryphons topped Sir Winston Churchill of St. Catharines 58-50.