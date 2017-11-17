Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior girls basketball squad dribbles to first GHAC championship

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior girls basketball squad has netted its first Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference crown.

Cardinal Newman beat Oakville’s T.A. Blakelock Tigers 59-29 in the AAA final on Nov. 17 at Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School. The Cardinals’ victory earns them a place in the provincial championships next week.

“It feels good to have finally won GHAC,” said co-captain and leading scorer Tatyanna Burke, who netted 15 points in the game. “We couldn’t be more excited, happy and proud.”

Cardinal Newman came out of the gate strong, dictating and dominating the play for most of the first half.

The Cardinals took a 33-11 lead into halftime.

The squad continued its surge with fast play, good blocks and numerous steals throughout the second half, which solidified its victory.

Burke described the game as “fast-paced, aggressive and exciting.”

“We executed a lot of plays in the beginning and we tried to keep that consistent throughout the rest of the game,” she said. “I think we also did a good job covering some of their stronger and taller players – that made a big difference as well.”

Cardinal Newman advanced to GHAC after scoring its first Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association championship in 32 years earlier this week.

The Cardinals beat the St. Thomas More Knights 43-37 in the final on Nov. 15 at McMaster’s Burridge Gymnasium. The squad – which also defeated the Bishop Tonnos Titans 61-51 in the semifinals on Nov. 8 after garnering a bye to the semis – finished first in regular season action with a 9-1 record.