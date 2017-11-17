Stoney Creek Generals welcome Polish National Team for Dec. 8 exhibition game at Gateway Ice Centre

The Stoney Creek Generals will take on the Polish National Ice Hockey Team in a special exhibition showcase next month at Gateway Ice Centre.

The Poles, coached by former NHL bench boss Ted Nolan, will be in town Friday, Dec. 8 for an 8 p.m. start time. The Generals currently sit second in the Senior AAA Allan Cup Hockey league.

Tony Falasca, Stoney Creek’s general manager, said a Polish team official happened to see the Generals play in the 2017 Senior AAA national championship in Bouctouche, N.B. back in April.

That same official once coached current Generals player Cam Fergus.

Falasca said some of the Polish National Team players might be familiar to the Generals’ roster. Many current Generals have spent time playing professionally in Europe, occasionally crossing paths with players of Polish descent.

Falasca noted current Stoney Creek General Matt Dzieduszycki was once asked to play for Team Poland.

Poland, currently ranked 20th in the world by the International Ice Hockey Federation, hasn’t competed at an Olympic Games since 1992. The squad currently plays at the Division I A level, the second tier of the World Championship.

Falasca said next month’s exhibition game should be a good test for his squad.

“We’ll see how good they (Poland) are,” he said. “Being coached by Ted Nolan, you know they’ll be good.”

Tickets for the game will be available for $12 on game day at the arena, located at 610 South Service Rd. Falasca said the game is expected to be televised on Cable 14.

