Huge night at RISE Centre with two basketball players signing national letters of intent

Last Thursday was a huge day at the RISE Centre for Liam Courtney and Brandon Kenyon.

The two big men, who play for the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association’s TRC Academy and RISE Prep, signed their national letters of intent to Colgate University and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis respectively.

“When I first heard the news, I was just… excited,” said Courtney, a seven-foot centre who will attend Colgate University. “When I first got that offer, it changed how I felt. All the hard work that I’ve put in over the years; my entire life pretty much was for this moment. To give back to my parents so that they wouldn’t have to pay for university, and also for myself, aspiring to pursue career in basketball, this is a big step for me.”

From Cambridge, Courtney played on Canada’s U16 cadet team, capturing a silver medal at the 2015 Americas Championship. He also struck gold with Team Ontario at the 2014 Canada Games.

He said the reason he chose Colgate was its academics.

“First of all, it’s an amazing academic school, which is something I’ve always taken to hear,” Courtney said. “I want to pursue basketball as well as an academic career, so that was the place where I could see myself thriving in. It’s a Division 1 basketball school as well, so they have a strong team, especially the years coming up. They have some good talent coming in, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“Also, it’s close to home,” he said. “It’s a four-hour drive, so my parents can come down, friends can come down, and the people who helped support me back then can come and watch and support me there.”

He said his time at TRC Academy has played a huge impact on this moment.

“The RISE Centre for me was probably one of the biggest changes in my life, preparing me for college and for university, because what the facility offers is very similar to what they have in universities,” Courtney said. “There’s constant emphasis on strength and conditioning, you have gym time pretty much the whole day, and there’s still a strong focus on the academic side as well, so it’s like the best of both worlds.”

