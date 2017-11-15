Joe Carter headlines 2018 B’Nai Brith Hamilton Sports Celebrity Dinner.

Baseball legend Joe Carter is coming to Hamilton for the 67th annual B’Nai Brith Hamilton Sports Celebrity Dinner.

Carter, best known for his walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays, will speak at the the Jan. 29 event where the 2016-2017 Hamilton high school male and female athletes of the year will be recognized.

Also attending the dinner will be basketball great Bill Walton and Lauren McKay, 2017 USA Snowboard Association national champion and Hamilton native.

Jim Ralph of Toronto Maple Leafs radio will be the emcee; representatives from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will also be in attendance.