Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys football squad aims to catch city Catholic high school championship

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys football squad is looking to snatch up redemption.

Cardinal Newman will face the St. Thomas More Knights in the city Catholic high school championship on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field. The Cardinals fell to St. Thomas More in their first game of the 2017 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association season and lost to the Knights in the final last year.

“We feel very confident in our ability to compete with any team,” Cardinal Newman head coach Anthony Macaluso says. “We know we are playing a strong team and even though we lost to them in the season opener, we have grown as a team.”

Cardinal Newman advanced to the championship after beating the Bishop Tonnos Titans 38-17 in the semifinals on Nov. 10 at Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School. The Cardinals had two majors by Ben Zwolak and Logan McKerracher, three touchdowns courtesy of Calvin Kelly, as well as five converts and a field goal from Max Sherwood in the game.

“We had a great game by our offence, defence and special teams,” Macaluso said. “It was a total team victory.”

Cardinal Newman – which also defeated the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves 28-7 in the quarter-finals on Nov. 3 at home – finished second in regular season action with a 5-1 record. The Cardinals finished just two points behind St. Thomas More, which had a 6-0 record. The squad’s only loss was to the Knights – 37-0 – on Sept. 15.

Macaluso said his squad is a young team.

“This season has been about learning how to play good, complete football – we are there now, but we weren’t in week one,” he said. “We’ll need to play our game and be consistent on offence, defence and special teams in the championship.”

Cardinal Newman lost to St. Thomas More 30-14 in the final last season.

The Cardinals last won the title in 2015.