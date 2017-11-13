Mohawk College runners fail to win medals at nationals

The Mohawk women's basketball team keeps rolling along.

Mohawk blasted the Lambton Lions 87-37 in Hamilton Nov. 11 and upped their record to 6-0.

Jasmina Kucic was at it again with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Abby Heron had 15 points, Stef Hrymak hooped 13 and Maddy Darling chipped in with 11.

The Mohawk women scored a narrow 77-76 home win over the Fanshawe Falcons on Nov. 8.

Heron scored 19 points and had six rebounds; Jasmina Kucic had 17 points and 12 boards.

The Mohawk men's basketball team had the lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped scoring in the final six minutes and lost 85-72 to Lambton last weekend.

The Mountaineers saw their record slip to 2-4 while the Lions came away with a 3-2 mark, snapping Mohawk’s modest two game win-string.

Jordan Martin led the home team with 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Lamar Barr had 12 points and four rebounds, Adrian Achowna collected 11 points and nine rebounds and Braedon Lenters also scored 11 and added seven boards.

The Mountaineers made it two straight wins as they defeated the Fanshawe Falcons 79-77 at the Braley Centre Nov. 8.

Barr was the big gun with 22 points and six rebounds. Martin had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Mohawk women's volleyball team led by two sets, but Humber came back to pull out a five set win in OCAA play last Friday in Hamilton.

Mohawk led 2-0 following a pair of 25-21 set wins.

They dropped the third set 25-20.

Mohawk then led by eight points in the fourth set, but the Hawks came storming back to win 25-22 to set up a fifth and deciding game, which Humber won 15-13.

For Mohawk, Lindsay Vanderweide had 15 kills, four service aces, three stuff blocks and seven digs.

Danielle Kamps recorded 15 kills and one ace. Amanda Kuiper logged 44 assists and had one ace and one block.

Humber upped its record to 4-0, while Mohawk slipped to 1-3.

The Humber men evened their volleyball record at 2-2 after defeating the Mountaineers 3-1 last Friday in Hamilton.

Mohawk’s record dropped to 1-3.

Mitch McFadden paced the Mountaineers with 19 kills and one service ace.

Brandon Koklis had seven kills, while Alex Tripp collected 36 assists and eight digs.