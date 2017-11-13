Bishop Tonnos Titans senior boys football squad’s playoff drive comes to an end

The Bishop Tonnos Titans senior boys football squad’s playoff surge came to an end last week.

Bishop Tonnos lost to the Cardinal Newman Cardinals 38-17 in the city Catholic high school semifinals on Nov. 10 at Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School.

The Titans advanced to the semis after beating the Bishop Ryan Celtics 21-18 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association quarter-finals on Nov. 3 at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School.

The squad finished fourth in regular season action with a 3-3 record.