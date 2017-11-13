Dundas Blues drop a spot with one win in three games

Dundas Blues dropped one spot in the standings of the South Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League last week with one win and two losses.

The Blues moved to one point behind Port Dover and 10 points behind second place Grimsby. Glanbrook remains atop the South Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League with 19 wins and no losses, 19 points ahead of Dundas.

Dundas dropped the first two games of the week, 10-3 to Grimsby last Thursday and 3-1 to Dunnville on Friday, then rebounded with a 6-1 victory over Simcoe.

Thursday night Grimsby went up 2-0 in first period. Dundas stormed back with two goals by Scott McLaren — both assisted by Carter Franks and Jamieson Buck, and one goal by Stephen Bell — assisted by McLaren and Buck, to take a 3-2 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Grimsby exploded with 24 shots and five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead. The visitors continued to control the game in the third with 22 shots and three more unanswered goals to close out the 10-3 Peach Kings win.

Dundas managed just 11 second period goals and six third period goals. Neither member of Dundas’ goaltending tandem could stop Grimsby on this night. Jake Flemming played 36 minutes and gave up six goals and Colin Bilik played 24 minutes and gave up four goals.

Things were much closer the next night, but Dundas got behind early again, as Dunnville took a 2-0 lead in the first period. After a scoreless second frame, Dunnville went up 3-0 midway through the third period

Dundas finally got on the board with a power-play goal in the final two minutes from Connor Pilon assisted by Stephen Bell and Jamieson Buck

Blues goalie Colin Bilik stopped 22 of 25 shots in the 3-1 loss.

The Blues broke the losing streak, and also broke tradition by getting out ahead — on another McLaren goal, this time assisted by Jordie Morgan. Simcoe tied it up before the end of the first period.