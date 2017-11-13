Local junior golfer earns top three at national championship

Ethan Irvine, 14, of Ancaster and a member of Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club, shot three consistent rounds to finish tied for third in the bantam boys division of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour national championship in Kissimmee, Florida last weekend.

Ethan, a Grade 9 student at Westmount Secondary School, shot rounds of four-over-par 76, 77 and 76 to end the tournament one stroke behind second place and nine strokes behind the winner.

Each of the other golfers in the top three were from western Canada. The winner was from Vancouver and runner-up from Calgary. Ethan had the top performance of any Ontario golfer, finishing seven strokes ahead of the fifth place finisher and 14 strokes ahead of sixth place in the 13 player field.

Ethan earned the spot in the Maple Leaf Junior Tour’s championship by finishing second in Canada in the tour’s national Order of Merit. A total of 155 bantam boys from across Canada were ranked. Ethan finished first overall in Ontario during the regular season. He won four events on the tour in the past season.