Dundas Valley basketball team heads to SOSSA after city playoff elimination

Despite a tough semi-final loss to Westdale, Dundas Valley Secondary School's senior girls basketball team will represent Hamilton at AA SOSSA, with a shot at an Ontario championship tourney berth.

After the Dundas Valley Gryphons came back from a seven point halftime deficit to the bigger, AAA level Warriors team, to take a five point lead after three quarters - Westdale responded with its own big comeback in the final four minutes for a 48-41 win.

The loss knocked Dundas Valley out of the city championship hunt, Wednesday afternoon, after a regular season with nine wins and just one loss. But a regular season first place finish earned the Gryphons the spot representing Hamilton at the AA southern Ontario OFSAA qualifier at St. Catharines' Eden High School on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Dundas Valley was the only Hamilton first division senior girls basketball team with nine regular season wins. The Gryphons are one of two AA teams in the eight team first division.

Head coach Nick White said the team was looking forward to playing at SOSSA. He suggested the semi-final loss came down to a simple fourth quarter equation.

"We had chances to score in the fourth but missed some shots," White said. "(Westdale) made some big shots down the stretch.

"We had opportunities but couldn't capitalize offensively."

Both teams played an exciting, tightly matched, back-and-forth first quarter. Westdale took a 14-10 lead on a big three pointer with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter, then Sarah Vogel hit a three for Dundas Valley to bring the Gryphons within one point heading into the second quarter.

But the Gryphons managed only five points in the second frame as Westdale went on a nine-point run on the way to a 25-18 halftime lead.

"We defended them better in the third quarter which allowed us to make a run," White said.