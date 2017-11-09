Bishop Ryan golfer Johnny Travale signs with Kent State

Johnny Travale is looking to become Hamilton’s next top golfer.
The 17-year-old Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School student was recently selected to Golf Canada’s 2018 Development Squad. In his latest competitive season, Travale enjoyed top-10 finishes at both the Ontario Junior and Amateur championships. He posted a top-25 finish at the Canadian Junior and a top-33 at the Canadian Men’s Amateur.
On Nov. 8, he topped off a great year on the links by formally accepting a scholarship at Ohio’s Kent State University next fall.
Known as one of the top golf programs in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Kent State has helped to produce professional golfers like Corey Conners and Dundas’ own Mackenzie Hughes.
In fact, Hughes – who has more than $2.5 million in career earnings – and Travale share the same coach in Scott Cowx.
And while Travale considered a few other NCAA schools, he took Hughes’ advice into account when making his final decision.
“He told me it was a great program with great facilities,” said Travale. “He didn’t try to persuade me to go there, but he just gave me facts about how good the school was.”
Travale made up his mind after visiting the Kent campus and touring the training facilities.
“I fell in love with Kent State,” he said. “It’s a great school with great coaching and it’s surrounded by a lot of great people.”
Before enrolling in his first year of studies, Travale will depart for Victoria, B.C., on Jan. 25. He will live in British Columbia for four months and compete in the Hawaii state amateur tournament during March break, among other events.
Travale has been a standout on the golf course since winning his first youth tournament at age six. After another successful season, he hopes to continue to refine his game leading up to his time in the NCAA.
“I placed in a lot of events this year,” said Travale. “I’d say competing with Team Canada was my biggest accomplishment this year.”
Looking ahead to next fall, Travale hopes to be among the five travelling team members on the Kent State men’s golf team. He would like to be a contender for rookie of the year, as well.
“I’ll work hard for it,” he said.
Ultimately, like Hughes and Conners, Travale would like to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.
Travale’s dad, Chris, commended Bishop Ryan’s school community for nurturing Johnny’s talents during his four years on the golf team. Chris is also a Bishop Ryan alumnus.
“We’re so thrilled,” Chris said. “I’m not surprised, with what Bishop Ryan meant to Johnny and in my lifetime, what Bishop Ryan meant to me. Growing up, I was always involved in the extra-curricular stuff and helping out wherever I could, and I know Johnny does the same. Thank you to the staff and everybody at Bishop Ryan for the support. We really appreciate it.”
Bishop Ryan golf coach Paul Altobelli said the team will miss Travale’s contributions.
“It’s been a great four years having John on the team,” said Altobelli. “With all the support from his family and a lot of great friends here, he’s accomplished a lot.”
