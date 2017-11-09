Bishop Ryan golfer Johnny Travale signs with Kent State

Travale has been a standout on the golf course since winning his first youth tournament at age six. After another successful season, he hopes to continue to refine his game leading up to his time in the NCAA.

“I placed in a lot of events this year,” said Travale. “I’d say competing with Team Canada was my biggest accomplishment this year.”

Looking ahead to next fall, Travale hopes to be among the five travelling team members on the Kent State men’s golf team. He would like to be a contender for rookie of the year, as well.

“I’ll work hard for it,” he said.

Ultimately, like Hughes and Conners, Travale would like to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.

Travale’s dad, Chris, commended Bishop Ryan’s school community for nurturing Johnny’s talents during his four years on the golf team. Chris is also a Bishop Ryan alumnus.

“We’re so thrilled,” Chris said. “I’m not surprised, with what Bishop Ryan meant to Johnny and in my lifetime, what Bishop Ryan meant to me. Growing up, I was always involved in the extra-curricular stuff and helping out wherever I could, and I know Johnny does the same. Thank you to the staff and everybody at Bishop Ryan for the support. We really appreciate it.”

Bishop Ryan golf coach Paul Altobelli said the team will miss Travale’s contributions.

“It’s been a great four years having John on the team,” said Altobelli. “With all the support from his family and a lot of great friends here, he’s accomplished a lot.”