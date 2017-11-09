Vanier Cup volunteers needed

A team of 100 volunteers is needed to put on the Vanier Cup, say organizers.

The 53rd Vanier Cup — the top two university football teams playing for the national championship — is Nov. 25 at Tim Hortons Field.

Some volunteer positions require specialized skills, such as speaking French, and work experience. Some volunteers will have the opportunity to interact with athletes and spectators at the stadium or other event venues, while others will work behind the scenes with promotional events, transportation, anti-doping and other duties.

Training takes place on Tuesday.