Basketball honours for Mohawk’s Stef Hrymak

Stef Hrymak has been named OCAA Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for the seven day period ending Nov. 5.
A fifth year shooting guard, Hrymak earned a double-double in Mohawk's 73-51 win at Sheridan on Nov. 2, scoring 13 points while grabbing a dozen rebounds.
Hrymak put on an offensive display in her next game, scoring a game-high 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting in Mohawk's 88-45 win over UTM on Nov. 3 and she leads all Mountaineers averaging 17.7 points per game.
After a couple of losses to start the OCAA regular season, the Mohawk men's volleyball team picked up its first victory, 3-1 over the Niagara Knights, in Welland last Thursday.
Set scores were 29-27, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22.
The match marked the first win in the OCAA for new head coach Steve Stone.
And he did it on the court where he starred for the Knights as a player.
Mitch McFadden had 28 kills, hitting at 33 percent efficiency.
Alex Tripp 'set' his first OCAA game and finished with 41 assists.
“The boys believed in themselves and battled every point and earned themselves a win, “said Stone. “That was a game where they really had to dig deep and grind it out. They never gave up and worked together the whole game.”
Stone said it was a fun atmosphere with the fans engaged and involved every step of the way and he was very proud of the players.
Stone said it feels really good for the team and the coaching staff to get their first win. “Now that the monkey is off our backs we look to build off the momentum,” he said.
The Mohawk women’s volleyball team won for the first time this season, sweeping the Niagara Knights 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 in Welland Nov. 2.
“We played a solid match from beginning to end and followed the game plan to a T,” said Mohawk head coach Matthew Schnarr. “I’m very proud of their effort and we need to keep pushing every night.”
Kelsey Kovar had seven kills, three blocks and two aces, Kinsley Child came up with 13 digs and Yvonne Mann had 27 assists and 12 digs.
In men's basketball the Mountaineers dropped their third straight game to start the OCAA campaign, 86-50 at Sheridan last Thursday.
Head coach Brian Jonker said it didn't help when two of the Mountaineers' top players, Lamar Barr and Emmanuel Mukuna were both hurt early.
Frank Benneh led Mohawk with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Braedon Lenters had 11 points and eight boards.
After losing their first three games, the Mohawk men's basketball team posted a 71-65 victory over the University of Toronto Mississauga Eagles last Friday at the Braley centre.
Neil Santos led the way for the Mountaineers with 17 points.
Lenters had 13 points and 10 rebounds; Adrian Achowna scored 11 points and had 15 boards.
Jordan Martin chipped in with 10 points.
For the Eagles, Zamam Khan had 14 points, John Filaber scored 13 and Jonathan Kasongo added 12.
