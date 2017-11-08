Basketball honours for Mohawk’s Stef Hrymak

Stone said it was a fun atmosphere with the fans engaged and involved every step of the way and he was very proud of the players.

Stone said it feels really good for the team and the coaching staff to get their first win. “Now that the monkey is off our backs we look to build off the momentum,” he said.

The Mohawk women’s volleyball team won for the first time this season, sweeping the Niagara Knights 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 in Welland Nov. 2.

“We played a solid match from beginning to end and followed the game plan to a T,” said Mohawk head coach Matthew Schnarr. “I’m very proud of their effort and we need to keep pushing every night.”

Kelsey Kovar had seven kills, three blocks and two aces, Kinsley Child came up with 13 digs and Yvonne Mann had 27 assists and 12 digs.

In men's basketball the Mountaineers dropped their third straight game to start the OCAA campaign, 86-50 at Sheridan last Thursday.

Head coach Brian Jonker said it didn't help when two of the Mountaineers' top players, Lamar Barr and Emmanuel Mukuna were both hurt early.

Frank Benneh led Mohawk with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Braedon Lenters had 11 points and eight boards.

After losing their first three games, the Mohawk men's basketball team posted a 71-65 victory over the University of Toronto Mississauga Eagles last Friday at the Braley centre.

Neil Santos led the way for the Mountaineers with 17 points.

Lenters had 13 points and 10 rebounds; Adrian Achowna scored 11 points and had 15 boards.

Jordan Martin chipped in with 10 points.

For the Eagles, Zamam Khan had 14 points, John Filaber scored 13 and Jonathan Kasongo added 12.