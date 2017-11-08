All west Mountain senior football final

For only the second time the Sir Allan MacNab Lions will face the Westmount Wildcats in the Hamilton public high school Division 1 senior football championship.

Game time is 2 p.m. on Thursday at McMaster University.

The only previous time these two teams met in the final was in the 2014-15 season when MacNab beat Westmount 18-0

MacNab (6-0) beat Saltfleet 43-7 in semifinal action last week while Westmount (4-2) hammered Westdale 39-0.