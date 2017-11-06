Saltfleet Storm girls field hockey squad falls short in bid for provincial championship

The Saltfleet Storm girls field hockey squad fell short in its quest for a provincial championship this season.

Saltfleet didn’t make it past the round robin of the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships Nov. 2 to 4 at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School. The Storm had been seeking their first OFSAA crown, having already earned two other titles this year.

“The girls had an amazing tournament,” head coach Kristina Alderdice says. “They all worked hard and never gave up.”

Saltfleet beat the Riverdale Collegiate Institute Raiders 1-0 in its last game at OFSAA on Nov. 3. The Storm lost to the Bluevale Collegiate Institute Knights 5-0 in their second game and Merivale Marauders 3-0 in their first match on Nov. 2.

The girls had an amazing tournament.

Alderdice said despite not making it to the playoff round of OFSAA, she’s still very proud of how her players represented the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board during the 16-team tournament.

“They did it with a lot of class,” she said, adding experience was Saltfleet’s biggest downfall. “We were playing against girls who play (field hockey) all year-round. All our girls are missing is being able to play more than our season (allows).”

Saltfleet garnered its spot at OFSAA after beating the Grimsby Eagles 2-0 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association championship on Oct. 25 at Beamsville District High School. The Storm also defeated the Hagersville Hurricanes 1-0 in the semifinals.

Saltfleet scored its ticket to SOSSA by beating the Sherwood Saints 1-0 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 1 championship on Oct. 23 at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. The Storm – who also shut out the Ancaster Royals 5-0 in the semis on Oct. 19 – finished second in regular season play with a 5-0 record.

Alderdice said the squad had an “unbelievable” run this year.

Winning the SOSSA and city championships were “huge accomplishments,” she said.