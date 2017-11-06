Dundas Real McCoys played first Allan Cup Hockey league game at Harry Howell Arena

The Dundas Real McCoys played their first Allan Cup Hockey league game in the Harry Howell Arena on Friday night.

However, it was not the opening night everyone expected.

Three goals in three and half minutes gave the Whitby Dunlops a 3-0 lead and the McCoys never recovered. Dundas did make a game of it, coming back to within two goals, only to lose 7-5 to the Dunlops.

“It was not the result that we wanted in our home opener,” said McCoys president and general manager Don Robertson. “The league is too balanced for a club to not play a full 60 minutes, and we didn’t. It was the worst first period that we have played, and got the result that we deserved.

Coach Ron Bernacci added the McCoys have played every team in the league now, and know that if they play well with a commitment to hard work, they can beat any team in the league.

“Playing with a full bench this season has helped, now we need to take advantage of that and the wins will come,” said Bernacci.

Kyle Ventura paced the Whitby attack with three goals, while Corey Tamblyn added two more. Jason Dale and Brett McConnachie scored once each, and John Scrymgeour set up three of the Dunlops scoring plays. Chris Gour and Matt Baxter had two assists apiece as the club picked up its second win of the season.

For the Real McCoys, Brad Bonello scored three times and set up a fourth goal. Jeff White and Phil Brewer added a goal and assist each. Matt Foy set up three of the Dundas goals.

Next action for the McCoys is Friday, Nov. 17 when they host Brantford at 8 p.m.