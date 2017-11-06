Dundas Blues hang on to third place with one win

Dundas Blues held on to third place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League with a 5-2 win over Simcoe last Thursday in the team’s only game last week.

Jordie Morgan scored two goals, the Blues’ first and last goals of the game, and Ben Sheppard added two more goals and an assist. Scott McLaren added Dundas’ other goal, and also picked up an assist.

The win gave Dundas 17 points after 15 games, and maintained a one-point lead over fourth place Port Dover Sailors, who won two of three games last week.

Dundas sat eight points behind second-place Grimsby and 19 points behind division leading Glanbrook, who remained undefeated after 18 games.