St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves senior boys football squad’s city run comes to an end

Sports 10:51 AM by Laura Lennie Hamilton Mountain News

The St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves senior boys football squad’s city Catholic high school playoff run ended last week.

St. Jean de Brebeuf lost to the Cardinal Newman Cardinals 28-7 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association quarter-finals on Nov. 3 at Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School.

The Braves went into the quarters having finished last in regular season action with a 0-6 record.


