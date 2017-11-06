Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys football squad advances to city semifinals

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys football squad scored a place in the city Catholic high school semifinals last week.

Cardinal Newman beat the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves 28-7 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association quarter-finals on Nov. 3 at Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School.

The Cardinals will face the Bishop Tonnos Titans in the semifinals on Nov. 10 at Cardinal Newman.

The squad finished second in regular season action with a 5-1 record.