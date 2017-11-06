Ancaster Bishop Tonnos senior girls place 19th in OFSAA cross-country team category

The Bishop Tonnos Titans raced to a 19th-place finish in the senior girls team category at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations cross-country championships in Petawawa Saturday.
Tonnos was led by four-time OFSAA participant Kaitlyn Lynch, who came 82nd over the 6.2-kilometre route in 26 minutes, 37.2 seconds. She was followed by her teammates Madeline Damjanovic (127th in 27:19.4), Isabella Damjanovic (172nd in 28:21.8) and Meagan Stager (175th in 28:26.8).
Individually in the senior girls classification, the best placing by a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association runner was an 80th by Abbey Maillet of the St. Mary Crusaders. Her time was 26:35.6.
Tonnos also came 34th as a team in midget boys. Liam Craven of the Titans covered the 4.2-kilometre test in 14:50.7 to finish 131st. Other Tonnos results in that division were: Mikai Ranger, 164th in 15:13.3; Jared Lain, 223rd in 16:07.7; and Michael Frisina, 224th in 16:09.7.
In the junior boys 5.2-kilometre race, Tonnos’ fastest finisher was Anthony Scaduto — 199th in 22:16.4. Jacob Heathfield of the Titans was 240th across the finish line (23:56.2), while teammate Daniel Parchem was 248th (24:11.8).
The best individual result by any HWCAA athlete was a 74th by Isabella Bauman of St. Mary in the midget girls 4.2K. Her time was 16:39.8.
Lachlan Perigord also represented St. Mary and placed 191st in the midget boys division. His time was 15:29.7.
Over 1,600 qualifiers took part in the annual OFSAA showcase event for cross-country running.
The Bishop Tonnos Titans raced to a 19th-place finish in the senior girls team category at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations cross-country championships in Petawawa Saturday.
Tonnos was led by four-time OFSAA participant Kaitlyn Lynch, who came 82nd over the 6.2-kilometre route in 26 minutes, 37.2 seconds. She was followed by her teammates Madeline Damjanovic (127th in 27:19.4), Isabella Damjanovic (172nd in 28:21.8) and Meagan Stager (175th in 28:26.8).
Individually in the senior girls classification, the best placing by a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association runner was an 80th by Abbey Maillet of the St. Mary Crusaders. Her time was 26:35.6.
Tonnos also came 34th as a team in midget boys. Liam Craven of the Titans covered the 4.2-kilometre test in 14:50.7 to finish 131st. Other Tonnos results in that division were: Mikai Ranger, 164th in 15:13.3; Jared Lain, 223rd in 16:07.7; and Michael Frisina, 224th in 16:09.7.
In the junior boys 5.2-kilometre race, Tonnos’ fastest finisher was Anthony Scaduto — 199th in 22:16.4. Jacob Heathfield of the Titans was 240th across the finish line (23:56.2), while teammate Daniel Parchem was 248th (24:11.8).
The best individual result by any HWCAA athlete was a 74th by Isabella Bauman of St. Mary in the midget girls 4.2K. Her time was 16:39.8.
Lachlan Perigord also represented St. Mary and placed 191st in the midget boys division. His time was 15:29.7.
Over 1,600 qualifiers took part in the annual OFSAA showcase event for cross-country running.
The Bishop Tonnos Titans raced to a 19th-place finish in the senior girls team category at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations cross-country championships in Petawawa Saturday.
Tonnos was led by four-time OFSAA participant Kaitlyn Lynch, who came 82nd over the 6.2-kilometre route in 26 minutes, 37.2 seconds. She was followed by her teammates Madeline Damjanovic (127th in 27:19.4), Isabella Damjanovic (172nd in 28:21.8) and Meagan Stager (175th in 28:26.8).
Individually in the senior girls classification, the best placing by a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association runner was an 80th by Abbey Maillet of the St. Mary Crusaders. Her time was 26:35.6.
Tonnos also came 34th as a team in midget boys. Liam Craven of the Titans covered the 4.2-kilometre test in 14:50.7 to finish 131st. Other Tonnos results in that division were: Mikai Ranger, 164th in 15:13.3; Jared Lain, 223rd in 16:07.7; and Michael Frisina, 224th in 16:09.7.
In the junior boys 5.2-kilometre race, Tonnos’ fastest finisher was Anthony Scaduto — 199th in 22:16.4. Jacob Heathfield of the Titans was 240th across the finish line (23:56.2), while teammate Daniel Parchem was 248th (24:11.8).
The best individual result by any HWCAA athlete was a 74th by Isabella Bauman of St. Mary in the midget girls 4.2K. Her time was 16:39.8.
Lachlan Perigord also represented St. Mary and placed 191st in the midget boys division. His time was 15:29.7.
Over 1,600 qualifiers took part in the annual OFSAA showcase event for cross-country running.