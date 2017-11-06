Ancaster Bishop Tonnos senior girls place 19th in OFSAA cross-country team category

The Bishop Tonnos Titans raced to a 19th-place finish in the senior girls team category at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations cross-country championships in Petawawa Saturday.

Tonnos was led by four-time OFSAA participant Kaitlyn Lynch, who came 82nd over the 6.2-kilometre route in 26 minutes, 37.2 seconds. She was followed by her teammates Madeline Damjanovic (127th in 27:19.4), Isabella Damjanovic (172nd in 28:21.8) and Meagan Stager (175th in 28:26.8).

Individually in the senior girls classification, the best placing by a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association runner was an 80th by Abbey Maillet of the St. Mary Crusaders. Her time was 26:35.6.

Tonnos also came 34th as a team in midget boys. Liam Craven of the Titans covered the 4.2-kilometre test in 14:50.7 to finish 131st. Other Tonnos results in that division were: Mikai Ranger, 164th in 15:13.3; Jared Lain, 223rd in 16:07.7; and Michael Frisina, 224th in 16:09.7.