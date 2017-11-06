Ancaster Avalanche win streak halted by spooky Corvairs

The Ancaster Avalanche’s well-oiled machine stalled somewhat last week.

After cruising along on an eight-game win streak, the Avs hit a roadblock as they lost 4-2 to the Caledonia Corvairs on Halloween night. They rallied for a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Thorold Blackhawks on Saturday, but dropped a 4-3 decision to the Welland Jr. Canadians on Sunday.

“The energy level wasn’t as high,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff after the loss to Welland. “It seemed tough to get up for some games.”

Each of the games followed a similar pattern: the Avs fell behind early, then clawed their way back — successfully against Thorold, but not in the other two contests.

In the streak-ending game against Caledonia, the Avs were outshot 17-5 in the first period and only some sturdy goaltending by Ryan Dugas kept the score respectable with the Corvairs holding a 1-0 lead, which they increased to 3-0 by the end of the second.

Late goals by Yianni Skropolis and Noah Romeo gave Ancaster a chance, but an empty-net marker ended Ancaster’s hopes and their win streak.

The Avs lagged behind 1-0 in the first against Thorold, but Kyle Kennery evened it up with a second-period goal and Caelan McPhee completed the Avs’ winning rally with his first goal of the season at 4:27 of the second overtime period.

Welland, likewise, burst out against Ancaster and built up a 4-0 margin by the end of the second period as the Avs struggled to find their rhythm. They had chances, but too often squandered good scoring opportunities with errant shots.

“The first two periods (against Welland) and the first period against Thorold were probably the three worst periods we’ve played this year,” said Peroff. “We weren’t executing and it seemed that some guys just started feeling sorry for themselves.”

The Avs managed to snap out of their funk in the third period. Luke Croucher ignited the offence with a short-handed goal midway through the frame. Dirk Stadig and Matthew Bridgwater followed with goals in the latter stages to bring the Avs back to within one, but couldn’t pull off a miracle comeback.