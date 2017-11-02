Glendale Bears senior boys football squad drops Hamilton public high school championship

The Glendale Bears senior boys football squad came up short in its hunt for city public high school supremacy.

Glendale lost to Sir Winston Churchill 13-8 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 2 championship on Nov. 2 on the Bulldogs' home turf. The Bears were 6-0 going into the final; Churchill was 4-2.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game and it came down to the fourth quarter,” said Glendale head coach Dave Cheeseman. “We had a chance, which is all you can really ask (for). We just couldn’t find a way to get it done.

We just couldn’t find a way to get it done.

Both teams got off to a slow start. Churchill kicked a field goal with about 20 seconds left in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs added another field goal with just over six minutes left in the third quarter and then a major, plus convert, with 32 seconds left in the third to go up 13-0.

Glendale finally got on the board thanks to a touchdown by Vince Pathammoudy with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Bears also were had a safety late in the fourth to cut the lead to 13-8, but that was as close as they’d get.

Cheeseman said his squad just didn’t make enough plays.