Glendale Bears senior boys football squad drops city public high school championship

Cheeseman said his squad just didn’t make enough plays.

“I give Churchill full credit…we played them two weeks ago and they were ready for us,” he said. “They had a good game plan, I thought we had a good game plan, but that’s the sport. You win some, you lose some.”

Glendale earned its place in the championship after defeating Stoney Creek rivals the Orchard Park Patriots 23-14 in the semifinals on Oct. 26 at Glendale Secondary School. The Bears went into the semis after finishing first in regular season action with a 5-0 record.

Cheeseman said a victory in the final would have been a nice way to cap off the season.

He’s still proud of his players, he said.

“We have 36 guys on our roster and most nights, we had 30 guys out to practice,” Cheeseman said. “We had a lot of guys committed. We went down swinging and fighting, but we just didn’t find a way (to win).”

Cheeseman, who will return to the head coaching position next season, said his squad looks good for next year.

“We got a good core, a good nucleus coming back,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll build on it.”