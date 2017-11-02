Ancaster’s Shelby Hayward named OCAA Rookie of the Year, All-Star

An impressive .375 batting average has powered Ancaster High alumnus Shelby Hayward to OCAA Rookie of the Year and All-Star honours.
Hayward had a stellar debut season with Mohawk College, leading all OCAA players with seven triples and three home runs. She also fuelled the Mountaineers' 2017 campaign with 30 hits, 22 runs and 21 RBIs.
She was presented with the rookie of the year award at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association women’s softball banquet last month.
“I was excited and happy at the same time,” said Hayward of her feelings, when her name was announced. “I also think I kind of blanked out, because when I sat back down I had to ask my teammates, ‘What did I get that for?’
“When I play, I know I hit well, but I don’t pay attention to it. I just play the game."
Hayward was only four years old when she first picked up a baseball bat and glove. Wanting to follow in the footsteps of her male cousins, she started playing hardball in the Ancaster Little League. Eight years later, the veteran 13-year-old joined the Ancaster Blizzard girls organization.
“I like the team aspect of the game, and I love meeting new friends,” said Hayward. “I love that you can rely on your teammates and it’s not just an individual thing.”
Hayward counts among her softball mentors Blizzards coach Chris Brownell and Little League coach Darren Stephenson.
Brownell has coached Hayward for five years, as she progresses through the age divisions. Brownell’s daughter, Nicole, and Hayward are also best friends.
Stephenson, meanwhile, was one of Hayward’s first — and favourite — coaches.
“He is the one who taught me most of what I know about playing the game,” she said.
At Ancaster High, Hayward also played varsity slo-pitch and girls hockey. Along with her role as Mohawk’s left fielder, and batting third in the lineup, she continues to play for the Blizzard.
Hayward is in her second year of a police foundations program at Mohawk, with an eye to eventually studying criminology. She and her Mountaineer softball mates made it to the OCAA playoffs, but after doing well in the first couple of innings, the team fell to the St. Clair Saints in their first championship game.
As the saying goes in sport, however, there’s always next season.
“I had a fun year with a great group of girls, so I’m looking forward to playing again,” said Hayward.
And despite the demands playing softball for two teams makes on her life, Hayward hopes she can continue to successfully juggle both her sport and scholastic commitments.
“I honestly hope softball continues to be part of my life,” she said. “My parents try to convince me to stop and focus on college, but I won’t give it up. I love it that much."
During the winter months, the athletic young woman also continues to pursue her talent on the ice, suiting up as a right-winger for the Hamilton Hawks hockey team.
