Ancaster’s Shelby Hayward named OCAA Rookie of the Year, All-Star

An impressive .375 batting average has powered Ancaster High alumnus Shelby Hayward to OCAA Rookie of the Year and All-Star honours.

Hayward had a stellar debut season with Mohawk College, leading all OCAA players with seven triples and three home runs. She also fuelled the Mountaineers' 2017 campaign with 30 hits, 22 runs and 21 RBIs.

She was presented with the rookie of the year award at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association women’s softball banquet last month.

“I was excited and happy at the same time,” said Hayward of her feelings, when her name was announced. “I also think I kind of blanked out, because when I sat back down I had to ask my teammates, ‘What did I get that for?’