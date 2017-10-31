Saltfleet Storm girls field hockey squad looks to scoop up third crown

The Saltfleet Storm girls field hockey squad is looking to sweep up its third crown on the pitch this season.

Saltfleet will begin its run at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships on Nov. 2 at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School, having already scored two titles this year.

“The girls are very excited for this new experience,” head coach Kristina Alderdice says.

The Storm will battle the Merivale Marauders in their first game at 9:30 a.m. and Bluevale Collegiate Institute Knights in their second match at 1 p.m., as part of the 16-team tournament running Nov. 2 to 4. The squad has never won the OFSAA crown, having appeared in the provincial championships twice.

Alderdice said Saltfleet is happy to have made it this far.

“We have had very close games this season and it hasn’t been an easy road to get here,” she said. “I want the girls to enjoy this experience. We’ll be playing against some provincial and junior national players – our girls only play field hockey for a few weeks of the year – so I want them to learn and grow from this tournament.”

Alderdice said her only expectation for the Storm at OFSAA is for the players to show up and work hard like they have all season.

“Their work ethic is what got them here,” she said. “We are going to focus on one game at a time. I also want them to remember to have fun.”

Saltfleet earned its place at OFSAA after beating the Grimsby Eagles 2-0 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association championship on Oct. 25 at Beamsville District High School. The Storm also defeated the Hagersville Hurricanes 1-0 in the semifinals.

The squad garnered its spot at SOSSA by beating the Sherwood Saints 1-0 in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 1 championship on Oct. 23 at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.