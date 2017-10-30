Mohawk College runners heading to nationals

After a goalless first half, the Saints finally made the breakthrough eight minutes after the restart when Julie Albeartie scored on a low, curling shot into the corner of the Mountaineers' net.

The Mountaineers outshot St. Clair 17-10, but only two of the shots were on target.

“Overall, we are very pleased at this winning season,” said Mohawk co-head coach Michael Castellani. “We picked up some fantastic rookies, and they merged with the vets really well.”

Castellani noted most of the teams is returning next season and that team MVP Keigan Curran and Nicole Anscombe played their last outdoor game as Mountaineers.

The Mohawk women’s soccer team has six OCAA West Division all-stars. They are: Caitlin Laughlin, Daniela Cardillo, Laura Stankovic, Alyssa O’Brien, Sylvia Lemay and Sabrina Mariani.

Mohawk’s Renzo Castellani was selected West Division coach of the year.

Meanwhile, Justin Dargue of Mohawk was named a men’s West all-star.

Mohawk failed to make the post season in men’s soccer.

BASKETBALL

The Mohawk women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 78-68 win over the Redeemer Royals at the Braley Centre Oct. 28.

Shanien O’Neill scored 21 points, Monika Batinic had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Steph Hrymak had 13 points and 7 assists.

“Unfortunately, it was another inconsistent performance,” said Mohawk head coach Kevin Duffy. “We had some solid spurts on offence thanks to some really effective ball movement, but once the pace of the game slowed down we lost our rhythm on offence and got really lazy on defence, reaching with our hands instead of using our feet.”

Mountain rival Redeemer Royals downed the Mohawk Mountaineers 80-67 in OCAA men’s basketball at Mohawk last Saturday.

Frank Benneh had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Lamar Barr scored 14 points and Roman Calero had 10 points and eight boards.

“It was a very good game,” said Mohawk head coach Brian Jonker. “We competed, but had a four minute stretch in the fourth, where it got away from us. We will continue to improve.”

Mohawk is 0-2.

VOLLEYBALL

The Saint Clair Saints swept the Mohawk Mountaineers 3-0 in their OCAA regular season men's volleyball opener at the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre last Friday.

Saint Clair won 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.

Veteran Mitch McFadden led the Mountaineers with 16 kills and one ace.

Brandon Koklis had eight kills, Elijah Lopez contributed four kills, one ace and two blocks, and Andrew Kong had 32 assists.

For the victorious Saints, Manik Jandoria had 11 kills and two blocks, Robert Carter came up with eight kills and one block, Rrezart Sadiku produced five kills, four aces and one block and Joey Laporte had 24 assists.

The Mohawk men's volleyball team is still looking for its first set win after bowing 3-0 to the Sheridan Bruins in Oakville last weekend.

The scores were 25-12, 25-21, 25-19.

Mitch McFadden had nine kills for the Mountaineers.

Brenden Cabral had seven. Rafael Leite added three blocks.

“We came slow out of the gate, but were able to turn it around in sets 2 and 3,” said new head coach Steve Stone. “It was another growing experience for the boys, as we now look to practice this week leading up to our match versus Niagara (on Nov. 2).”

The St. Clair Saints spoiled Mohawk's opening OCAA women's volleyball match, defeating the Mountaineers 3-2 at the Braley centre Oct. 27.

The Saints rallied twice to win, 21-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 18-16, in a heartbreaker for Mohawk.

The Mountaineers had match point at 15-14, but a service error opened the door for St. Clair to escape with the win.

For Mohawk, Lindsay Vanderweide had 15 kills, one ace and three blocks.

Danielle Kamps collected 17 kills and two blocks.

Jessica Heidbuurt had 14 kills and four blocks, Kelsey Kovar had 14 kills, two aces and one block. Amanda Kuiper had 57 assists and three aces.

For St. Clair, Kaila Crough led her side with 10 kills one ace and one block, Jessica Masse produced nine kills and six blocks, Te-Anna Stephenson had nine kills and two aces, Chloe Stachow chipped in with seven kills, one ace and one block.

Kimberley Quintanilla had 40 assists, six aces and two blocks.

Mohawk then slipped to 0-2 the next night.

The Mountaineers lost 3-1 to the Sheridan Bruins in Oakville.

The scores were 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 for the Bruins.

Vanderweide, Kamps and Kovar had seven kills apiece. Kuiper had 26 assists.