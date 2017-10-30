Dundas Blues move into third place

Jordie Morgan and Stephen Bell scored back-to-back third-period goals to help the Dundas Blues come back from a 4-2 deficit against Niagara and force overtime on Sunday.

With no scoring in the extra frame, the game ended in a tie and Dundas’ single point moved the team into third place in the Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Dundas goalie Jake Flemming stopped 11 third-period shots and another 14 in overtime to preserve the 4-4 tie.

Carter Franks and Scott McLaren scored in the first period to give Dundas a 2-1 lead. Niagara went up 3-2 with two unanswered second-period goals and took a 4-2 lead halfway through the final regulation period.

The tie was enough to push Dundas one point ahead of Niagara into third place, with a record of seven wins, six losses and one tie. Grimsby is second with 23 points and Glanbrook leads the division with an undefeated 15-0 record.

It was Dundas’ second big comeback of the week. After falling behind 3-0 to Hagersville in the first two periods on Thursday, Oct. 26, the Blues exploded with four unanswered goals in the third period for a 4-3 win.

Jeff McDonough, Morgan, Chris Cudek and Ray Thompson all scored in the third-period comeback. Cudek added an assist, while Zac Plumb assisted on the first goal and on Thompson’s game winner.

Dundas goalie Colin Bilik stopped 37 of 40 shots for the win, including 13 saves in the third period to keep Hagersville off the scoreboard while the Blues’ offence kicked into gear.

On Friday night, the Blues dropped a one-goal decision to second-place Grimsby. Dundas held a lead twice during the game — on Ben Sheppard’s early first-period goal, assisted by Thompson and Brandon Waterhouse, then again after Waterhouse found the net midway through the second frame to put Dundas ahead 2-1. Thompson and Jamieson Buck picked up assists. Grimsby scored two unanswered goals in the final period to take a 3-2 win.

Dundas hosts Simcoe on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive, then Grimsby visits on Thursday, Nov. 9. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.