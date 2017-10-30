Dundas' Mark Jankowski up with NHL's Calgary Flames

Dundas native Mark Jankowski was looking for his first NHL point after starting four straight games for the Calgary Flames last week.

Jankowski, who attended Dundas' St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School and St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in west Hamilton before moving to a prep school at Stanstead, Que., and being drafted by Calgary in the first round of the 2012 NHL entry draft, was on the ice 42 and a half minutes in the four games between Oct. 24 and 29.

Jankowski played in the Dundas Minor Hockey Association.

After no shots on net in his first two games, against Nashville and St. Louis, Jankowski had one shot against Dallas and two against Washington on Oct. 29.