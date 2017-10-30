Dundas Real McCoys open Allan Cup Hockey season this Friday at home

The past two Allan Cup Hockey games have been like trying to swat flies on a hot summer night. Just when you think you’ve got them, they’re gone.

On Friday night, Nov. 3, the McCoys expect to experience a different outcome when they play the Whitby Dunlops at Harry Howell Arena at 8 p.m. The arena is located at Clappison’s Corners on Highways 5 and 6 in Flamborough.

Last Friday night in Brantford, the McCoys played hard against the Blast. Both teams were deadlocked in a 2-2 tie after 40 minutes of play, however, the Blast broke free for a pair of goals in the third period.

The following night in Stoney Creek, the Generals and McCoys traded first-period goals, but in the final two periods, Stoney Creek outscored Dundas 4-2 for a 5-3 victory.

Dundas president and general manager Don Robertson said the team would like to be entering the home opener with a 2-1 record because the McCoys played well enough to win on Friday.

“We outshot Brantford and deserved a better fate, however, our players seemed to keep hitting their goaltender all night,” said Robertson. “Our player commitment has been good this season. We dressed a full lineup for both of our games on the weekend.

“Whitby will be a great test for us on Friday and we expect to be ready for them. Our players are excited to play in the Harry Howell Arena, and to get this season going at home,” said Robertson.

“If we keep playing like we have, we’ll win our share of games. Bernie (Ron Bernacci) has them working hard, and paying attention to detail, which is the key in the short and long term.”

Last Friday in Brantford, Cam Watson and Phil Brewer accounted for the Dundas scoring. In Stoney Creek, Dan Lapointe led the McCoys with a goal and an assist with Kevin Mitchell and Dan Brewer adding single goals. Matt Foy assisted on two Dundas goals.



