Red-hot Ancaster Avalanche notch victories over Welland, Fort Erie

What makes a winning hockey team?
Solid systems? Effective execution? Intangibles such as emotion or even just plain luck?
For the Ancaster Avalanche, who are on a sizzling eight-game winning streak (and 13 wins in their last 14 outings), the answer pretty much boils down to one word: confidence.
“Winning teams have more confidence,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff after his squad notched another pair of victories last week (6-5 over the Welland Jr. Canadians on Thursday at Morgan Firestone Arena, and 5-2 over the Fort Erie Meteors on Saturday) to extend their run of success and match the Niagara Falls Canucks for the longest win streak in the GOJHL so far this season.
“And rightfully so, and regardless of what systems or habits you instil, confident teams are always more likely to succeed moving forward.”
So what has been the basis for that confidence? Rookie forward Kyle Kennery suggested that having a common purpose is key.
“Everyone is on the same page,” Kennery said. “We come to the rink to work hard and win games. We have done a great job buying into the systems and executing, but no two games are identical. Things don’t always go as planned. When we’ve found ourselves in adverse situations, emotion takes over and we’ve battled even harder.”
Defenceman Noah Romeo added that having solid performers at every position was an important factor.
“We have four strong parts to the puzzle,” he said. “Our coaches have provided us with a great base. Then, we have great goaltending, strong defence and fast forwards. When all this comes together, we’re unstoppable.”
Over the course of the streak, which reaches back to a 5-2 loss to Caledonia on Sept. 30, the Avs have run the gamut: They’ve played well and won, played badly and still won, prevailed in overtime and in tight, intense contests and blown teams away. They’ve had players come and go, all the while working to become familiar with a new coach and new systems.
“The coaches have been true professionals this year,” said veteran forward Graydon James, one of only three holdovers from last year’s unit. “They have shown how invested they are in the team, which motivates the players. The guys have made an effort to get out and do stuff away from the rink as well, and the closer we are as a team, the more confidence we have in each other.”
While the players credit Peroff and his assistants Ryan Tocher and John Barrett for much of their success, the coach says the players’ own character and commitment is responsible.
“Many teenage hockey players balk at the idea of working harder than they ever have before, or committing more to their team than they have in the past,” he said. “This team not only embraces that mentality, they crave it and are continually finding new ways to have fun doing it. It’s up to us now to provide a platform for them to sustain this.”
Notes:
The Avs played a rematch against the Corvairs in Caledonia Corvairs on Halloween night. For results and details, go to www.ancasteravalanche.ca … Liam Van Loon boosted his team-leading goals total to 11 with a pair of markers in the win over Welland. Ben Hatanaka also scored twice, with Romeo adding a single … James scored twice in the win over Fort Erie, with singles by Yianni Skropolis, Nick Breault and Ben Woodhouse … Ancaster hosts the Thorold Blackhawks on Saturday, Nov. 4 (7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena), then plays the Welland Jr. Canadians on Sunday, Nov. 5 (7:05 p.m., Welland Arena).
