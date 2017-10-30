Red-hot Ancaster Avalanche notch victories over Welland, Fort Erie

What makes a winning hockey team?

Solid systems? Effective execution? Intangibles such as emotion or even just plain luck?

For the Ancaster Avalanche, who are on a sizzling eight-game winning streak (and 13 wins in their last 14 outings), the answer pretty much boils down to one word: confidence.

“Winning teams have more confidence,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff after his squad notched another pair of victories last week (6-5 over the Welland Jr. Canadians on Thursday at Morgan Firestone Arena, and 5-2 over the Fort Erie Meteors on Saturday) to extend their run of success and match the Niagara Falls Canucks for the longest win streak in the GOJHL so far this season.

“And rightfully so, and regardless of what systems or habits you instil, confident teams are always more likely to succeed moving forward.”

So what has been the basis for that confidence? Rookie forward Kyle Kennery suggested that having a common purpose is key.

“Everyone is on the same page,” Kennery said. “We come to the rink to work hard and win games. We have done a great job buying into the systems and executing, but no two games are identical. Things don’t always go as planned. When we’ve found ourselves in adverse situations, emotion takes over and we’ve battled even harder.”

Defenceman Noah Romeo added that having solid performers at every position was an important factor.

“We have four strong parts to the puzzle,” he said. “Our coaches have provided us with a great base. Then, we have great goaltending, strong defence and fast forwards. When all this comes together, we’re unstoppable.”

Over the course of the streak, which reaches back to a 5-2 loss to Caledonia on Sept. 30, the Avs have run the gamut: They’ve played well and won, played badly and still won, prevailed in overtime and in tight, intense contests and blown teams away. They’ve had players come and go, all the while working to become familiar with a new coach and new systems.