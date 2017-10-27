Glendale Bears senior boys football squad aims to capture city public high school championship

The Glendale Bears senior boys football squad is on a hunt for the city public high school championship.

Glendale will face the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 2 final on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

“We are super excited and can’t wait to play Churchill on its home field,” Bears head coach Dave Cheeseman says. “We’ll be ready to go next week.”

Glendale earned its place in the championship after beating the fourth-place Orchard Park Patriots 23-14 in the semifinals on Oct. 26 at Glendale Secondary School. Bears running back Duncan Genga, quarterback Ed Rolfe and fullback Nathan Von Bersy all scored majors to help lift the squad to the victory after it fell behind 14-0 early in the game.

To be 6-0 and have a chance to play Churchill in the championship is all you could ask for.

Cheeseman said any time Glendale and Orchard Park meet it’s a close match because the schools are rivals and the Patriots are well coached.

“We knew it was going to be a battle and it turned out to be just that, coming down to the fourth quarter,” he said, adding the importance of resilience is what the Bears will be taking into the final. “To bounce back from 14-0 is huge. The game is four quarters, it’s a long game, you got to persevere and we found a way to win.”

Glendale finished first in regular season action – four points ahead of second-place Sir Winston Churchill – with a 5-0 record.

The Bears have outscored their opponents 92 to 27 so far this season.

Cheeseman said he’s very happy with the squad’s performance thus far.

The coaching staff knew the team was going to do well going into the season, he said.