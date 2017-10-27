MacNab Lions win battle for first place

Quarterback Quincy Vaughn tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Jack Morin with eight seconds left to play in the fourth quarter to lead the Sir Allan MacNab Lions to a 23-17 win over the Wildcats at Westmount on Thursday.

The winning score was set up by a Wildcat’s turnover on their 43 yard line with 1:11 left to play and Vaughn completed two passes to move the ball to the four.

MacNab wraps up the regular season in first place in the Hamilton public high school senior football Division 1 league with a 6-0 record while Westmount finished second at 4-2.

“It was good for our team heading into the playoffs,” said Vaughn (younger brother of Tiger-Cat defensive tackle Justin Vaughn), who passed for well over 200 yards in the contest and got good protection from his offensive line for much of the game. “They kept me safe.”