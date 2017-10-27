MacNab Lions win battle for first place

Quarterback Quincy Vaughn tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Jack Morin with eight seconds left to play in the fourth quarter to lead the Sir Allan MacNab Lions to a 23-17 win over the Wildcats at Westmount on Thursday.
The winning score was set up by a Wildcat’s turnover on their 43 yard line with 1:11 left to play and Vaughn completed two passes to move the ball to the four.
MacNab wraps up the regular season in first place in the Hamilton public high school senior football Division 1 league with a 6-0 record while Westmount finished second at 4-2.
“It was good for our team heading into the playoffs,” said Vaughn (younger brother of Tiger-Cat defensive tackle Justin Vaughn), who passed for well over 200 yards in the contest and got good protection from his offensive line for much of the game. “They kept me safe.”
Morin scored three all three of MacNab’s TDs.
The Lions’ defence also pinned the Wildcats deep in their own end in the second quarter resulting in Westmount conceding a couple of two-point safeties.
Westmount quarterback Seth Cabezas also played a strong game with nearly 200 yards in passing.
Maxwell Gyimah on a three-yard run and Tyler Davies on a 53-yard pass and run from Cabezas scored the Westmount majors and Thomas Turner added a 17-yard field goal.
Both teams will host semifinal games next week.
MacNab hosts fourth place Saltfleet (3-3) while Westmount hosts third place Westdale (4-2).
Both games are slated for 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The Division 1 championship will be played at McMaster University at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9.
