Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos Titans race to Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference victory

It was a runaway victory for the Bishop Tonnos Titans at the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference cross-country championships on Wednesday.
Three Tonnos teams — midget boys, junior boys and senior girls — qualified for next week’s Ontario high school championships in Petawawa with their performances at Milton’s Hilton Falls Conservation Area.
Tonnos’ midget boys and junior boys each finished first in their respective divisions, while the Titan senior girls placed second. Tonnos was the overall boys champion of the event, which attracted a field of 683 runners from Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Milton, Acton and Georgetown.
To earn a berth to OFSAA, runners had to either be on a team that finished first or second in points, or individually place in the top five, excluding winning team members).
“I’m so proud of our team,” Tonnos coach Sara Sardo said of her 30 runners. “Everyone has worked so hard all season. They’re excited.”
Distances were four kilometres for midgets, five kilometres for juniors and six kilometres for seniors. Scores of each school’s top four runners counted.
In the midget boys category, the top finishers for Tonnos were Liam Craven (fourth overall, 16:20); Michael Frisina (sixth, 16:42); Mikai Ranger (15th, 16:59); and Miles Lee (20th, 17:38).
“Liam works hard at practice and is very enthusiastic,” Sardo said. “He’s a strong runner who is really positive and has bought into our program.”
The Tonnos junior boys had the following results: Anthony Scaduto, seventh, 20:13; Daniel Parchem, ninth, 20:28; Matthew Duarte, 17th, 21:00; Mark Duarte, 20th, 21:15.
“Anthony wasn’t able to finish the race here last week,” Sardo said. “He was taken away because of an injury. But he rested up this week and came out strong.”
In the senior girls division, Tonnos got a fifth by Kaitlyn Lynch (27:26) and a sixth by Madeline Damjanovic (27:44). They were followed by teammates Isabella Damjanovic (13th, 29:27) and Meagan Stager (14th, 29:37).
Said Sardo: “Our senior girls did a great job. Madeline, one of our twins, has increased her speed a lot over this past summer.”
Damjanovic is a Grade 12 student who will be making her third trip to OFSAA.
“The (senior girls) team did well,” Damjanovic said. “It was a good race. I’ve been running a lot more than I did in previous years. I think that has helped. My pace has improved.”
As for Lynch, this will be her fourth appearance at the provincial high school cross-country finals, qualifying as an individual. Her previous best finish was 27th.
Individually, the St. Mary Crusaders had three outstanding OFSAA-calibre showings — Lachlan Perigord came third in midget boys (16:06); Isabella Bauman was sixth in midget girls (18:54); and Abbey Maillet ended up fourth in senior girls (26:59).
A first-year senior, Maillet is coming off a successful summer of elite-level rowing. She trained in Ottawa and Sudbury before competing for Ontario at the Canada Summer Games in Kenora. She came fourth in the under-21 lightweight double sculls.
Her events in Ontario also included the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta where she captured gold in the under-17 women’s singles.
“I didn’t get to run as much as I wanted in the summer, but I know rowing has a lot of endurance,” Maillet said. “I knew that would help.”
Maillet, an OFSAA veteran in cross-country and track, plans to row again for the school and compete in track and field as well as swimming.
“It will be my first time joining the swim team,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The OFSAA cross-country meet is Saturday, Nov. 4.
