Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos Titans race to Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference victory

In the senior girls division, Tonnos got a fifth by Kaitlyn Lynch (27:26) and a sixth by Madeline Damjanovic (27:44). They were followed by teammates Isabella Damjanovic (13th, 29:27) and Meagan Stager (14th, 29:37).

Said Sardo: “Our senior girls did a great job. Madeline, one of our twins, has increased her speed a lot over this past summer.”

Damjanovic is a Grade 12 student who will be making her third trip to OFSAA.

“The (senior girls) team did well,” Damjanovic said. “It was a good race. I’ve been running a lot more than I did in previous years. I think that has helped. My pace has improved.”

As for Lynch, this will be her fourth appearance at the provincial high school cross-country finals, qualifying as an individual. Her previous best finish was 27th.

Individually, the St. Mary Crusaders had three outstanding OFSAA-calibre showings — Lachlan Perigord came third in midget boys (16:06); Isabella Bauman was sixth in midget girls (18:54); and Abbey Maillet ended up fourth in senior girls (26:59).

A first-year senior, Maillet is coming off a successful summer of elite-level rowing. She trained in Ottawa and Sudbury before competing for Ontario at the Canada Summer Games in Kenora. She came fourth in the under-21 lightweight double sculls.

Her events in Ontario also included the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta where she captured gold in the under-17 women’s singles.

“I didn’t get to run as much as I wanted in the summer, but I know rowing has a lot of endurance,” Maillet said. “I knew that would help.”

Maillet, an OFSAA veteran in cross-country and track, plans to row again for the school and compete in track and field as well as swimming.

“It will be my first time joining the swim team,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The OFSAA cross-country meet is Saturday, Nov. 4.



