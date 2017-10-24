Mohawk Mountaineers capture softball bronze

Emily Hill went the distance allowing no runs on just four hits.

The Mohawk women’s soccer team has earned a berth in the OCAA quarter finals.

The Mountaineers blanked the Conestoga Condors 2-0 in their crossover qualifying game in Ancaster last Saturday.

Mohawk struck quickly as Laura Stankovic scored a beautiful goal from about 25 yards in the seventh minute.

The 1-0 lead was maintained all the way to second half stoppage time, when Keigan Curran scored on a deflection which ended the Condors hopes.

Mohawk co-head coach Mike Castellani said Conestoga came to play. “Being the playoffs, any team can step up and they certainly did,” he said. “They gave us some trouble, especially through the middle.”

Castellani agreed getting that early goal obviously took some pressure off his team and put a lot more on the Condors.

“But as the game is wearing on, you can’t hold onto that 1-0 lead and you’ve got to continue to press,” Castellani said. “They (Conestoga) didn’t give up, they played their hearts out and I’ve got to give credit to Conestoga.”

The OCAA championship runs Oct. 26-28 in Sudbury and is hosted by Cambrian College and presented by belairdirect.

Mohawk’s quarter-final game will be against AIgonquin on Oct. 26.

The Thunder was 12-0 in the East Division in the regular season, while the Mountaineers were 6-1-3 in the West and not counting the crossover game.

Mohawk’s Nic Francis recorded his best round to finish his play in the PING CCAA Golf National Championship at Royal Ashburn last Friday.

Francis, a graduate of Dundas Valley High School, carded a three over par 75 to finish the event tied for 17th place.

After an 80 on opening day, he improved his score in each of the final three rounds.

He had 15 pars and three bogies in the last round.

His coach, Deb Eldridge, said Francis played well and putted well all week. “The putts just wouldn’t fall,” Francis said. “His scores really don’t reflect how well he played.”

Daniel Campbell of the University of Fraser Valley, completed a wire-to-wire win in the championship. He was minus one in the final round and had a 72 hole total of 288, which was par.

Campbell finished eight shots ahead of James Casorso of UBC Okanagan.

The Mohawk women’s basketball team opened the 2017-18 OCAA regular season with a 70-65 win over the Niagara Knights in Welland last Friday.

Jasmina Kucic scored 21 points and had seven rebounds and seven steals to lead the Mountaineers.

Stef Hrymak had 19 points and Abby Heron came up with 14 points and four rebounds.

“Lots of credit goes to Niagara as they played really hard and out worked us all night,” said Mohawk head coach Kevin Duffy. “We were able to survive and get the win, but we had a few players not show up tonight and as a whole we were not mentally focused at all.”

Duffy added the team has a lot of work to do.

“If we don't improve, it's going to be a long season for us,” he said. “Having said all that, I liked the calm we played with at the end of the game. It was very tight, but we didn't panic and were able to secure the win.”

The home town Niagara Knights defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers 70-60 in men’s basketball as the teams opened the OCAA regular season last Friday in Welland.

Adrian Achowna had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Jon Dulmage scored 12 points, while Lamar Barr and Emmanuel Mukuna each collected nine points and five boards.

“We put ourselves in a position to steal a road game against a good team, but couldn't get it done in the last five minutes,” said Mohawk head coach Brian Jonker.

The Mohawk men’s rugby team dropped a 63-12 decision to Seneca at Fletcher’s Fields in Markham last Sunday.

Jacob Metcalf scored a try and converted it. John Hernandez got the other try for the Mountaineers.

Mohawk wound up 0-6 for the season.

The Mohawk women’s rugby sevens team learned a lot this season, but their 2-14 record left them struggling at the bottom of the heap.

The Mountaineers will need to press forward in 2018, but their campaign in 2017 is over without a playoff berth.

Sheridan College played host to the final regular season tourney last Saturday.

Loyalist Lancers of Belleville downed Mohawk 33-5.

Brianna Timothy got the Mohawk try.

St. Lawrence College Vikings of Kingston downed the Mountaineers 26-7. Loramhel Mateo scored a try and converted it and Fleming Knights of Peterborough defeated Mohawk 19-10.

Mateo and Timothy each scored a try.