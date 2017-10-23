Stoney Creek Generals look for return trip to Allan Cup tournament

The change means Stoney Creek will likely have healthy scratches for most of its games this season.

With a lineup full of North American and European professional experience, Falasca said players understand the limitations of a short bench.

“I’ve talked to everybody. Everybody’s on board. They just want to win the Allan Cup,” said Falasca.

One negative, said Falasca, is the team won’t have the flexibility it once had to develop younger players.

Stoney Creek started the 2017-18 season Oct. 14 with a 10-7 win over the Brantford Blast at Gateway Ice Centre. The Generals rebounded after falling behind 4-1, behind a four-goal performance by veteran forward Nathan Pageau. Cam Fergus had one goal and three assists and Matt Dzieduszycki scored twice.

Falasca and Generals head coach Bryan Hamm will likely juggle the forward lines extensively throughout the season.

After enjoying a week off, The Generals play two games this weekend, beginning Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Arena versus the Hamilton Steelhawks. The team will return home to Gateway Ice Centre on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m. to play the Dundas Real McCoys.