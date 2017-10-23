Stoney Creek Generals look for return trip to Allan Cup tournament

Tony Falasca may have too much of a good thing this season with the Stoney Creek Generals.
Falasca, the Senior AAA hockey club’s general manager, has bolstered the lineup with five new additions, including centres Rob Hisey, Philip DeSimone and Matthew Bragg, plus defender Scott Hotham and winger Bryan McGregor.
Bragg played for the 2017 Allan Cup champion Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts.
Hisey has been featured on TSN’s Sportscentre on multiple occasions for his highlight reel lacrosse-style goals.
DeSimone played in the American Hockey League as recently as the 2016-17 season.
McGregor has East Coast Hockey League and recent European pro experience.
Hotham has played extensively in Europe, finishing up last season in Wales with the Cardiff Devils.
Nearly everyone from last year’s Robertson Cup championship team is back this year, except Ryan O’Marra, who will be available if the team advances to the national championship for a third-straight season.
New rules instituted by Allan Cup Hockey this season allow teams to dress a maximum of 15 skaters and two goaltenders.
“The rules are, instead of playing four forward lines, you can only have three forward lines now,” said Falasca.
The change means Stoney Creek will likely have healthy scratches for most of its games this season.
With a lineup full of North American and European professional experience, Falasca said players understand the limitations of a short bench.
“I’ve talked to everybody. Everybody’s on board. They just want to win the Allan Cup,” said Falasca.
One negative, said Falasca, is the team won’t have the flexibility it once had to develop younger players.
Stoney Creek started the 2017-18 season Oct. 14 with a 10-7 win over the Brantford Blast at Gateway Ice Centre. The Generals rebounded after falling behind 4-1, behind a four-goal performance by veteran forward Nathan Pageau. Cam Fergus had one goal and three assists and Matt Dzieduszycki scored twice.
Falasca and Generals head coach Bryan Hamm will likely juggle the forward lines extensively throughout the season.
After enjoying a week off, The Generals play two games this weekend, beginning Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Arena versus the Hamilton Steelhawks. The team will return home to Gateway Ice Centre on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m. to play the Dundas Real McCoys.
