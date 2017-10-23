Bulldogs blank Huskies for HWIAC D2 field hockey title

Sir Winston Churchill won the HWIAC Division 2 field hockey title Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs beat the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 2-0
Sierra Estey and Mandy Heuberger scored for Churchill.
All schools faced each other in the regular season; the teams were divided into two divisions for the playoffs based on the standings. The Huskies were at the top of D2.
The Huskies edged the Bulldogs 2-1 on a neutral field in their only meeting of the regular season.
While Henderson finished ahead of Churchill in the standings, the lower city school hosted all championship games on its new artificial turf field.
Henderson is still in search of its first team title in Hamilton high school sports.
It’s the third year the school has operated under the Henderson banner. It changed names from Barton when Hill Park closed and many students moved to the Palmer Avenue high school for the 2014-15 school year.
Hill Park’s last title was in 2004-05, when the girls field hockey team beat Ancaster.
Barton’s last title was the 2003-2004, when the Barons beat the Sir Allan MacNab Lions for the boys baseball championship.
