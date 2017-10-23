Hamilton students Dayna Herd and Carina Konstantinou only female players in Catholic football

According to Herd, her parents were somewhat “iffy” about giving the go-ahead for the tackle version of the sport. “It took some convincing for both,” she said.

Konstantinou’s parents had a somewhat similar reaction: “At first they didn’t like it,” she said. “But then they were OK with it.”

Crusaders coach Sean Dennison, who is in his 20th year of coaching football, says this is the first time he’s ever instructed a senior girl on the gridiron or even seen one involved at that level in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association.

“It’s a welcome first for me,” Dennison said. “She came out and wanted to try out for the team. I said ‘absolutely.’ I enjoy having players play for me. There have been some junior girls — one at St. Mary about 10 years ago.”

As for the other St. Mary players’ reaction to No. 7, the Crusaders coach added: “It’s like having a little brother or little sister on the team — the kids are sticking up for her.”

Herd did not dress for the recent game against the Cardinal Newman Cardinals due to a sore back. However, she points out that injury had nothing to do with football.

“I got injured in my other sport — I’m a competitive cheerleader,” she said. “I’m with the (Cambridge-based) Cheersport Sharks and we compete against other teams around the world.

“I was doing a lift at practice and the girl I lifted fell on my chest. My back compressed.”

Brebeuf took a 2-0 lead into the intermission after St. Mary conceded a second-quarter safety touch. That’s how the score stood until Crusaders quarterback Dylan Wilkins plowed three yards into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.

That scoring play was set up by Wilkins quick look-in pass for 20 yards to Ethan Riggs with 56 seconds left.

Sean Darracot added the convert for St. Mary.

In the junior contest, St. Mary made it a sweep with a 21-0 victory over Brebeuf.



