Dundas Blues hold on to fourth place in Provincial Junior Hockey League

Dundas Blues maintained fourth place in the South Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League last week, falling a second time to undefeated Glanbrook 6-4 and beating Simcoe 3-2.

Dundas got on the scoreboard first last Wednesday against Glanbrook, with Brandon Waterhouse’s unassisted goal in the first minute of play. Glanbrook tied it four minutes later, then took a 2-1 lead midway through the period and held on to the end of the opening period.

Dundas managed six shots on net in the second frame and Glanbrook scored the only goal of the period on a power play to stretch its lead to 3-1.

Glanbrook scored a fourth goal, on a power play, early in the third. Chris Cudek responded on a Dundas power play, assisted by Carter Franks, to cut the lead to 4-2 with ten and a half minutes left. Glanbrook found the net twice more, to put Dundas down 6-2 with less than five minutes to play. The Blues didn’t shut down though, closing the gap with goals from Liam Donnelly and Jamieson Buck.

Dundas goalie Jake Flemming faced 42 shots, including 16 in the first period and 15 in the third period, stopping 36. Dundas managed just 24 shots.

The next night, Ray Thompson and Will Beeton both contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Simcoe. The Blues fell behind 1-0 in the first period, then Stephen Bell scored to tie it early in the second period. Thompson gave Dundas the lead early in the third, assisted by Chris Cudek and Jamieson Buck. After Simcoe tied it with less than six minutes to play, Beeton scored the winner assisted by Connor Pilon and Buck.

Dundas goalie Tyler Carson had 28 saves.

Dundas hosts Hagersville Thursday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. at Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive. After travelling to Grimsby the next night, Dundas returns home to host Niagara on Sunday, Oct. at Chedoke Arena at 5:30 p.m. The Blues have partnered with Hamilton Huskies for a few games at the arena while Grightmire Arena is renovated. All Huskies and Dundas Minor Hockey players are encouraged to attend and players wearing their team white jerseys will be admitted free.



