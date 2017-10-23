Cardinal Newman beats Brebeuf to win Hamilton Catholic board field hockey championship

Weeks of practice paid off for Alyssa Scalera and the Cardinal Newman Cardinals in the Hamilton Catholic high school field hockey championship Oct. 20.
With the Cardinals and St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves deadlocked 1-1 in sudden death penalty flicks, Scalera stepped up with a chance to win the game and send her team to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference playoffs.
Scalera had it all mapped out.
“As I went in, I knew that to get the shot into the corner, I had to deke (the goaltender) out,” she said. “I dragged her to the left side and then I popped it into the corner.”
Newman won the game 6-5 on penalty flicks after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation time.
Scalera said her team practises penalty flick shootout techniques every day.
Facing a team like Brebeuf, which features a strong group of midfielders, Scalera said the Cardinals came out strong and played their game.
“We knew that we had to match them in the midfield, because they do have a very strong midfield. So we changed our matchups so that we could match their strength and we did.”
Brebeuf got off to a strong start when Mikayla Burmuda opened the scoring just five minutes into the match, beating Newman netminder Destiny Murphy with a low shot to the bottom right corner of the net.
The Cardinals responded in the 16th minute when Serena D’Angelo’s close-range shot trickled over the line.
With the two teams tied late in regulation time, Brebeuf mounted several moments of sustained pressure on the Newman defence.
Brebeuf coach Michelle Losak said her team worked hard worked hard all season and just came up a little bit short.
“We definitely were trying to win the game in regulation,” she said. “This is a group of athletes who don’t necessarily play field hockey, so it’s a really cool season, because the vets took a main role. They kind of led the younger people. And the relationships that formed on our team were amazing.”
The Braves’ coach said she is proud of her team.
“More than anything, they were a great team. They played as a family when they were on the field. Unfortunately they just couldn’t score in this game.”
Newman coach Grace Centritto, who leads the team along with co-coaches Vanessa Georgiades-Rocha and Mila Ferko, said players focused on four key elements: tenacity, team work, execution and focus.
“Every single one of these girls worked hard all year. That game could have gone either way. But in field hockey, and in life, if you leave everything on the field, then whatever happens, you can hold your head up.”
The Cardinals move on to play the Craig Kielburger Spartans of Milton in a GHAC semi-final Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Newman.
