Cardinal Newman beats Brebeuf to win Hamilton Catholic board field hockey championship

Weeks of practice paid off for Alyssa Scalera and the Cardinal Newman Cardinals in the Hamilton Catholic high school field hockey championship Oct. 20.

With the Cardinals and St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves deadlocked 1-1 in sudden death penalty flicks, Scalera stepped up with a chance to win the game and send her team to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference playoffs.

Scalera had it all mapped out.

“As I went in, I knew that to get the shot into the corner, I had to deke (the goaltender) out,” she said. “I dragged her to the left side and then I popped it into the corner.”