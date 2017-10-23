Ancaster Avalanche battle bigger, more experienced opponents

The Ancaster Avalanche packed a season’s worth of fireworks into one eye-popping stretch last week with electrifying overtime wins over the St. Catharines Falcons and the Caledonia Corvairs to establish themselves as the hottest team in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Consider the following:
• The Avs are on a six-game winning streak — punctuated by back-to-back OT triumphs over St. Catharines (3-2) and Caledonia (4-3) respectively last Friday and Saturday — and have won 10 of their last 11 games.
• They’ve lost only twice this season, a mark bettered only by perennial champion Caledonia.
• The win over St. Catharines was their first in regular season play since Feb. 6, 2016 and only the second time they’ve bested the Falcons in their last 14 encounters.
• They’ve beaten each of the teams ahead of them in the Golden Horseshoe Conference standings (Caledonia, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls) and are poised for a run on top spot as they hold a significant number of games in hand on all the front-runners.
“I give full credit for this to our players and the attitude they bring to the rink,” said Avs’ coach Ken Peroff. “They’re keeping the focus on getting better every day. Moving forward that will be key because we won’t be satisfied with just having a good start to the season. Good teams continue to develop all year.”
That attitude was on full display in their triumphs against the Falcons and Corvairs, teams loaded with veteran players. The Avs were undaunted and battled their bigger, more experienced opponents stride for stride.
“Coming into the weekend, we knew the challenge that was ahead of us,” said Avs forward Liam Van Loon. “All week Ken worked us hard and kept us focused, but let us have fun and kept us loose at the same time.
“The Caledonia game was definitely the highest-tempo game we’ve played all season, but everyone played their role and stuck to the plan the coaches had put in place.”
Van Loon, the Avs’ leading scorer (with nine goals and 11 assists) who connected for the overtime winner against Caledonia, has been one of the key engines driving the Avs’ success, as has centre Ben Woodhouse (eight goals and seven assists), who contributed all three goals in Ancaster’s win over St. Catharines. But individual heroics have only been a part of the winning formula, said Peroff.
“Your top players need to play well, and on this current streak, that’s been the case,” he said. “But I don’t feel that we rely on individuals more so than other top teams in our league. Every team needs their top players, goaltending and some depth to be successful.”
With any kind of roll, such as the one the Avs are on right now, the trick is how to sustain the momentum. As Peroff said, teams will now be looking to play the Avs harder than ever.
“We’ll need to work that much more on our preparation for games,” said Peroff. “We have to prove ourselves every night.”
NOTES:
The Avs tandem of netminders, Ryan Dugas and Tanner Sheppard, split the weekend wins, with Dugas stopping St. Catharines and Sheppard taking the honours against Caledonia … Kyle Kennery, Matthew Bridgwater and Ben Hatanaka scored in the win over the Corvairs … Ancaster’s next home game is tonight (Thursday, Oct. 26) against Welland (7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena) and they travel to Fort Erie to face the Meteors on Saturday (7:15 p.m., Fort Erie Leisureplex).
