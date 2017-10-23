Ancaster Avalanche battle bigger, more experienced opponents

The Ancaster Avalanche packed a season’s worth of fireworks into one eye-popping stretch last week with electrifying overtime wins over the St. Catharines Falcons and the Caledonia Corvairs to establish themselves as the hottest team in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Consider the following:

• The Avs are on a six-game winning streak — punctuated by back-to-back OT triumphs over St. Catharines (3-2) and Caledonia (4-3) respectively last Friday and Saturday — and have won 10 of their last 11 games.

• They’ve lost only twice this season, a mark bettered only by perennial champion Caledonia.

• The win over St. Catharines was their first in regular season play since Feb. 6, 2016 and only the second time they’ve bested the Falcons in their last 14 encounters.

• They’ve beaten each of the teams ahead of them in the Golden Horseshoe Conference standings (Caledonia, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls) and are poised for a run on top spot as they hold a significant number of games in hand on all the front-runners.

“I give full credit for this to our players and the attitude they bring to the rink,” said Avs’ coach Ken Peroff. “They’re keeping the focus on getting better every day. Moving forward that will be key because we won’t be satisfied with just having a good start to the season. Good teams continue to develop all year.”

That attitude was on full display in their triumphs against the Falcons and Corvairs, teams loaded with veteran players. The Avs were undaunted and battled their bigger, more experienced opponents stride for stride.

“Coming into the weekend, we knew the challenge that was ahead of us,” said Avs forward Liam Van Loon. “All week Ken worked us hard and kept us focused, but let us have fun and kept us loose at the same time.

“The Caledonia game was definitely the highest-tempo game we’ve played all season, but everyone played their role and stuck to the plan the coaches had put in place.”