Mohawk track upgrades increase accessibility

Improvements made to the athletics track at Mohawk Sports Park allowed Rowan Rader to run for the very first time Saturday.

"I was sobbing," said his mom, Amanda Rader.

The upgraded tracks and field at the east Mountain park, unveiled at a grand reopening Saturday, included a paved lane leading to the competition area.

Prior to that, an uneven dirt and gravel path was the only way into the facility — something not everyone would find manageable.

Rowan, 7, has cerebral palsy and normally requires a walker with leg braces to get around. Until finding out about race running — something he tried for the first time Saturday — he had no way of getting good cardiovascular activity, said Rader.

On the recommendation of Rowan’s doctor, they had been investigating race running, in which people with balance problems can use a custom-built tricycle without pedals to get around.

The accessible entrance to the track was part of $900,000 worth of upgrades at the site. The facility also features improved drainage, a new running surface and upgraded high jump, long jump, pole vault, shot put and javelin areas. There is also a new discus and hammer cage.

Coun. Tom Jackson contributed $200,000 from his area rating ward fund to get the project completed in a single phase.

The new entrance is especially good news for the new Hamilton Accessible Sports Council, which announced Saturday it had received a $40,000 Ontario Trillium grant to help it run programs at the track.

The council demonstrated what it would be offering, including race running, in the spring.