Hamilton’s St. Mary moves into first place in girls basketball standings

“V” is for victory when Vanessa Hughes is on the court for the St. Mary senior girls high school basketball team.

Called “V” by her teammates, the veteran guard tossed in a game-high 19 points to lead the Crusaders to an important 58-47 win over the Cardinal Newman Cardinals Thursday.

That Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic result lifts St. Mary (7-1) into first place. In addition, the Crusaders now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals (6-1) since Newman only won their first meeting by eight points.

“We did it by working hard and hustling,” Hughes said of the contest played at Newman’s gym. “They have a good team. They are fast and aggressive.”