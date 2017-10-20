Hamilton’s St. Mary moves into first place in girls basketball standings

“V” is for victory when Vanessa Hughes is on the court for the St. Mary senior girls high school basketball team.
Called “V” by her teammates, the veteran guard tossed in a game-high 19 points to lead the Crusaders to an important 58-47 win over the Cardinal Newman Cardinals Thursday.
That Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic result lifts St. Mary (7-1) into first place. In addition, the Crusaders now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals (6-1) since Newman only won their first meeting by eight points.
“We did it by working hard and hustling,” Hughes said of the contest played at Newman’s gym. “They have a good team. They are fast and aggressive.”
Hughes, who was also a stabilizing force on defence against the Cardinals, has been a member of two previous provincial championship squads at St. Mary.
“It’s great to be part of a team that has won for so many years,” she said. “We want to try to carry on the tradition.”
St. Mary held quarter leads of 18-9, 30-21 and 46-38.
Taite Cleland, who set up many of the Crusader baskets with impressive passes, added 11 points. Madison Trpcic also netted 11 and Tatjana Boskovic contributed 10 points.
Tatyanna Burke paced the Cardinals with 11 points. Kat Mansaray and Elle Cooney chipped in with 10 apiece.
“This was a fast-paced game,” Newman coach Roy Milutinovic said. “We had too many turnovers — 12 in the first quarter.”
The Cardinals struggled from the free-throw line, while the Crusaders had more success in that department. The visitors also connected from three-point range with more regularity.
“They ran with us tonight,” Milutinovic said. “The first game we played them we kind of beat them up the court.
“The point spread was key. We were trying to get it to eight or less. It (first place) is still up for grabs, though.”
St. Mary coach Rich Wesolowski said his team’s half-court defence was better than it was the first time the Crusaders and Cardinals met.
“And, offensively, I thought we did a better job of moving the ball,” Wesolowski said. “But our defensive rebounding just has to improve. They were still getting too many rebounds and too many second and third chances.”
Wesolowski said the win won’t mean much in the standings if St. Mary doesn’t follow it up with a victory over the third-place St. Thomas More Knights on Tuesday.
In other action, the fourth-place Bishop Tonnos Titans topped the fifth-place St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves, 53-38.
